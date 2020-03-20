Sources: Gordon agrees to deal with Broncos

Kenosha native Melvin Gordon is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's staying in the AFC West.
Gordon, the former Bradford and University of Wisconsin star, has agreed with the Denver Broncos on a two-year, $16 million deal that includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money, the NFL Network first reported Friday.
The NFL free agency period began this week.
Gordon was drafted by the Chargers out of Wisconsin with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft and played his first five seasons in San Diego and Los Angeles, where the Chargers moved following the 2016 season.
Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler (2016 and 2018) and was one of the most coveted free agents on the market. Since 2016, his 47 total touchdowns rank third in the league behind Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams this week.
In five seasons with the Chargers, Gordon rushed for 4,240 yards, fourth-most in franchise history. Among running backs, Gordon is also fourth in team history in receptions (224), fifth in receiving yards (1,873) and second in both yards from scrimmage (6,113) and touchdowns (47).
Gordon had the fifth-year option on his rookie contract picked up following the 2017 season, but prior to his fifth season in 2019, he and the Chargers reached a contract impasse.
Gordon wanted an extension that would've made him one of the highest paid running backs in the league and held out for all of training camp last summer and the first four games of the 2019 season. He ended the holdout on Sept. 26 after 64 days.
Gordon, who turns 27 on April 13, got off to a rough start upon his return and had a lackluster season statistically, rushing for just 612 yards — on 3.8 yards per carry — to go with 42 receptions for 296 yards. He did, however, score 12 touchdowns.
Despite the down season, Gordon was still one of the top offensive players on the market, and the Broncos went after him hoping to improve on four straight seasons of missing the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. They went 7-9 in 2019.
It's been a busy week for two Kenosha natives in NFL free agency, as cornerback Trae Waynes agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.
Gordon and Waynes are close friends who played together at Bradford and were drafted four picks apart — Waynes went 11th overall — in 2015. The Broncos and Bengals are not scheduled to play each other in 2020.
