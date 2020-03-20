Sources: Gordon agrees to deal with Broncos

Gordon wanted an extension that would've made him one of the highest paid running backs in the league and held out for all of training camp last summer and the first four games of the 2019 season. He ended the holdout on Sept. 26 after 64 days.

Gordon, who turns 27 on April 13, got off to a rough start upon his return and had a lackluster season statistically, rushing for just 612 yards — on 3.8 yards per carry — to go with 42 receptions for 296 yards. He did, however, score 12 touchdowns.

Despite the down season, Gordon was still one of the top offensive players on the market, and the Broncos went after him hoping to improve on four straight seasons of missing the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. They went 7-9 in 2019.

It's been a busy week for two Kenosha natives in NFL free agency, as cornerback Trae Waynes agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Gordon and Waynes are close friends who played together at Bradford and were drafted four picks apart — Waynes went 11th overall — in 2015. The Broncos and Bengals are not scheduled to play each other in 2020.

Mike Johnson

