Southeast Conference basketball roundup: Bradford boys fall to ranked Franklin squad

Coming off a defeat of Racine Case for its first victory of the season Wednesday, the Bradford boys basketball team fell behind against a ranked opponent Friday night and couldn't recover.
Franklin, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead against the Red Devils and cruised to an 81-58 victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Keviyon Price scored 16 points to lead Bradford (1-5 SEC and overall), Tre'Vion Gordon scored 13, Jamisen Young added 10 and Jalen Carlino scored nine.
Elliott Harris paced the Sabers with a game-high 23 points, Marko Rajkovic scored 14 and Isaac Verges added 10. Franklin was without leading scorer Carter Capstran but still improved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.
The Sabers have been playing since the WIAA winter athletic season began.
Bradford, meanwhile, hosts Tremper on Wednesday in the rivals' second meeting of the season.
Oak Creek 44, Indian Trail 34
The Hawks put forth a strong defensive effort but just couldn't get many shots to fall in an SEC road loss Friday night.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Indian Trail, which dropped to 3-3 overall and in the conference and was scheduled to host Racine Case on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Ezra Stargell was the only player on the Hawks in double figures against Oak Creek with 11 points.
Indian Trail coach Al Anderson praised the defensive play of Clayton Bishop on Oak Creek standout Jasin Sinani, a commit to NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee. Sinani scored a game-high 15 points, but Anderson said seven of those came down the stretch when the Hawks were chasing points and fouling.
"There was a lid on the basket tonight," Anderson said. "Good looks that just were not falling."
Oak Creek, which has been playing since the winter athletic season started, improved to 10-8 overall and 2-1 in the SEC.
Girls
Tremper 75, Racine Case 46
Brooke Clements scored 19 points and Aliana Brown scored 16 to lead the host Trojans to an SEC victory over the Eagles on Friday night.
Clements made seven field goals and went 5-of-9 from the free-throw line, while Brown made a pair of field goals but was outstanding from the line, finishing 12-of-14.
Siara Vazquez scored 10 points and Zipporah Gordan added seven for Tremper, which improved to 2-4 overall and in the SEC.
Case (0-2 overall and SEC) was led by 13 points from Mariah Espinoza.
Tremper hosts Bradford on Monday for the teams' third meeting this season.
Franklin 76, Bradford 47
The Red Devils dropped an SEC road game to the Sabers on Friday.
Bradford dropped to 3-4 overall in the the SEC, while Franklin improved to 10-4 and 3-1.
No other details were available as of Saturday morning.
Oak Creek 54, Indian Trail 30
The host Hawks lost an SEC game to the Knights, who won for the 12th time in their last 13 games, on Friday.
Kalina Winslow scored 10 points to lead Indian Trail (3-3 overall and SEC), Adrianna Gonzalez scored five and Taylor Johnson and Grace Peltier scored four each.
Sara Kasar led Oak Creek (14-4, 4-0) with 16 points. The Knights broke into the latest state coaches poll in Division-1, as they were tied for No. 10 with De Pere.
Indian Trail hosts Racine Horlick on Monday.