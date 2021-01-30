Southeast Conference basketball roundup: Bradford boys fall to ranked Franklin squad

Coming off a defeat of Racine Case for its first victory of the season Wednesday, the Bradford boys basketball team fell behind against a ranked opponent Friday night and couldn't recover.

Franklin, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead against the Red Devils and cruised to an 81-58 victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Keviyon Price scored 16 points to lead Bradford (1-5 SEC and overall), Tre'Vion Gordon scored 13, Jamisen Young added 10 and Jalen Carlino scored nine.

Elliott Harris paced the Sabers with a game-high 23 points, Marko Rajkovic scored 14 and Isaac Verges added 10. Franklin was without leading scorer Carter Capstran but still improved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

The Sabers have been playing since the WIAA winter athletic season began.

Bradford, meanwhile, hosts Tremper on Wednesday in the rivals' second meeting of the season.

Oak Creek 44, Indian Trail 34

The Hawks put forth a strong defensive effort but just couldn't get many shots to fall in an SEC road loss Friday night.