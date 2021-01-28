Southeast Conference boys basketball roundup: Stargell leads Hawks to win over Trojans

After two straight losses to open its abbreviated season, the Indian Trail boys basketball team has found a nice little groove.
Led by a big second half from senior guard Ezra Stargell, the Hawks overcame a five-point halftime deficit for a 79-69 Southeast Conference victory Wednesday night at Tremper in the teams' second meeting of the season.
The Trojans won that one, 68-54 at Indian Trail, but since then the Hawks are 3-0 to improve to 3-2 overall on their SEC-only schedule.
Stargell poured in 23 points Wednesday, including 17 in the second half, as Indian Trail rallied from a 33-28 halftime deficit.
Kameron Lee scored 15 points for the Hawks, Kyle Andrews scored 14, Clayton Bishop added nine and Bryce Wallace chipped in seven.
Tremper, meanwhile, was playing its first game in 12 days since defeating Indian Trail in the teams' first matchup. The Trojans are now 2-1.
Trey Cardona matched Stargell's game-high 23 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Tremper. Preston Chamberlain added 16 points and Will Starks scored 15.
Tremper was scheduled to host Racine Case on Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
Indian Trail plays at Oak Creek on Friday night.
Bradford 68, Racine Case 66
The young Red Devils were expected to go through some growing pains this season, but they showed just how talented they can be with a big win Wednesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Led by a game-high 25 points from junior guard Jalen Carlino, Bradford held on for a win over SEC stalwart Case.
After an 0-4 start, Bradford assistant coach Michael Holden said getting into the left-hand column is a big confidence-booster for the Red Devils. Holden is guiding the team in the absence of head coach Greg Leech, who's quarantining due to contact tracing. Holden said Leech will be back with the team Saturday.
"They needed that, just for confidence," Holden said. "... I told those kids, 'If you continue to work and execute the things that we talked about in the locker room and in practices, we're due for some positive news here.'"
Carlino led the Red Devils with his sharp-shooting, draining five 3-pointers. Keviyon Price scored 15 points for Bradford, Trey Jenkins scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Tre'Vion Gordon added eight.
After the game went back-and-forth in the second half, Holden said the Red Devils were able to seize the lead and close the game out with defense, rebounding and free throws.
"I felt that we were really focused, ready to go," Holden said. That group of young guys, I really believe in those guys, and those guys have really been putting in the work.
"It was really good to see them put a game plan together and build off the things that Coach Leech has been teaching them. ... It's really about building and staying positive with that group of kids."
Terryon Brumby scored 18 points to lead Case, which won the SEC title last season. This was the first game of the season for the Eagles since the Racine Unified School District allowed winter athletic programs to compete outside of Racine's city limits.
It was also the first time Case and Bradford played since the Eagles eliminated the Red Devils in the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals last season.
Bradford hosts Franklin on Friday night.