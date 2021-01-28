Southeast Conference boys basketball roundup: Stargell leads Hawks to win over Trojans

Bradford 68, Racine Case 66

The young Red Devils were expected to go through some growing pains this season, but they showed just how talented they can be with a big win Wednesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Led by a game-high 25 points from junior guard Jalen Carlino, Bradford held on for a win over SEC stalwart Case.

After an 0-4 start, Bradford assistant coach Michael Holden said getting into the left-hand column is a big confidence-booster for the Red Devils. Holden is guiding the team in the absence of head coach Greg Leech, who's quarantining due to contact tracing. Holden said Leech will be back with the team Saturday.

"They needed that, just for confidence," Holden said. "... I told those kids, 'If you continue to work and execute the things that we talked about in the locker room and in practices, we're due for some positive news here.'"

Carlino led the Red Devils with his sharp-shooting, draining five 3-pointers. Keviyon Price scored 15 points for Bradford, Trey Jenkins scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Tre'Vion Gordon added eight.

After the game went back-and-forth in the second half, Holden said the Red Devils were able to seize the lead and close the game out with defense, rebounding and free throws.