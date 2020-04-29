Southeast Conference will not hold spring competition

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southeast Conference will not create a competition schedule for spring sports this summer, SEC Commissioner Dan Owens announced in a news release Monday.

Last week, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic but expanded its summer contact policy to allow for 30 days for spring coaches, if they include seniors.

That opened up the option for programs to hold competitions for spring athletes beginning in July, if the WIAA rules that it's safe. The decision on whether to hold competitions and how to do so is up to individual conferences and school districts.

The SEC athletic directors, Owens said, met via Zoom on Monday and unanimously voted that a conference competition schedule will not be created. Instead, the conference will yield to individual school district guidelines for using the allowable contact days.

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, all part of the Kenosha Unified School District, compete in the SEC. The conference's athletic directors will meet again on May 20 to provide further details on how each school will proceed individually. Those updates will be communicated by each athletic director to their respective school's coaches, athletes and families.