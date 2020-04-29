Southeast Conference will not hold spring competition

The Southeast Conference will not create a competition schedule for spring sports this summer, SEC Commissioner Dan Owens announced in a news release Monday.
Last week, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic but expanded its summer contact policy to allow for 30 days for spring coaches, if they include seniors.
That opened up the option for programs to hold competitions for spring athletes beginning in July, if the WIAA rules that it's safe. The decision on whether to hold competitions and how to do so is up to individual conferences and school districts.
The SEC athletic directors, Owens said, met via Zoom on Monday and unanimously voted that a conference competition schedule will not be created. Instead, the conference will yield to individual school district guidelines for using the allowable contact days.
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, all part of the Kenosha Unified School District, compete in the SEC. The conference's athletic directors will meet again on May 20 to provide further details on how each school will proceed individually. Those updates will be communicated by each athletic director to their respective school's coaches, athletes and families.
Additionally, it was decided that all conference-sanctioned events for spring sports would be suspended, meaning conference championships and individual honors for the 2020 spring season will not be issued.
"We wish everyone and their families good health in these unprecedented times," Owens said. "School and sports will return, but everyone's health and safety continue to be our number one priority."
Last week, the Midwest Classic Conference — which Christian Life is a part of — also decided that it won't sanction spring sports as a conference during the 30-day extended summer contact period.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.