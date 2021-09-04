Southern Lakes Conference football: Central falls at Union Grove, Wilmot blanked by Delavan-Darien

The final scores may look similar, but Central football coach Jared Franz said in no way did his team’s loss to state-ranked Union Grove on Friday night resemble the Falcons’ loss to the Broncos last season.

Yes, Central was on the wrong end of a 47-14 score on Friday at Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, but it was in stark contrast to last season, Franz’s first at the Falcons’ helm, when they fell to the Broncos, 54-16.

In this year’s contest, Central led 7-6 after the first quarter and trailed just 13-7 at halftime, before big, physical Union Grove — which was ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll and received votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll — just wore the Falcons out as the second half went along.

Both teams entered the game 2-0 in non-conference play, so Union Grove remained undefeated at 3-0 overall, while Central dropped to 2-1.

“The final score, it is what it is, but we were incredibly proud of how we played for two-and-a-half quarters,” Franz said in a phone interview late Friday night. “... We were really happy with where we were at halftime. We thought our kids were playing well, we felt like we were prepared for everything that was happening. In the second half, they just kept coming.