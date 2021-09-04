Southern Lakes Conference football: Central falls at Union Grove, Wilmot blanked by Delavan-Darien

The final scores may look similar, but Central football coach Jared Franz said in no way did his team’s loss to state-ranked Union Grove on Friday night resemble the Falcons’ loss to the Broncos last season.
Yes, Central was on the wrong end of a 47-14 score on Friday at Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, but it was in stark contrast to last season, Franz’s first at the Falcons’ helm, when they fell to the Broncos, 54-16.
In this year’s contest, Central led 7-6 after the first quarter and trailed just 13-7 at halftime, before big, physical Union Grove — which was ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll and received votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll — just wore the Falcons out as the second half went along.
Both teams entered the game 2-0 in non-conference play, so Union Grove remained undefeated at 3-0 overall, while Central dropped to 2-1.
“The final score, it is what it is, but we were incredibly proud of how we played for two-and-a-half quarters,” Franz said in a phone interview late Friday night. “... We were really happy with where we were at halftime. We thought our kids were playing well, we felt like we were prepared for everything that was happening. In the second half, they just kept coming.
“Our kids fought hard, really proud of our effort and how we prepared for the week. But credit to (Union Grove). ... By the time it got to the fourth quarter, the field had tilted, and they started breaking off some big runs.
“... We were definitely a lot happier with our effort against them this year than we were last year. Last year, it was over really before it started. And everything’s really about incremental progress.”
Central was outgained by Union Grove, 529-377, but the Falcons accrued plenty of yardage, including 244 yards on the ground, and had plenty of chances to score. They just couldn’t capitalize their yardage for enough points, especially in the first half when they could’ve gone into the locker room with a lead.
“We moved the ball between the 20s, it’s just we kind of stalled out on a couple of drives,” Franz said.
Senior running back Jakob Simmons had another big game for Central with 131 yards on 25 carries, including 1-yard touchdown runs in the first and fourth quarters, and he now has 711 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel finished 11-of-16 passing for 133 yards and added 72 rushing yards on eight attempts, while sophomore receiver Colin Meininger caught three passes for 50 yards.
For Union Grove, junior quarterback Nate Williams finished 5-of-5 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown and added 118 rushing yards on seven attempts, including back-breaking scoring runs of 52 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Cody Cotton, meanwhile, ground out 221 yards and two scores on 29 attempts and added a touchdown reception.
But Central hung in the game until the end.
“Just mentally, it was an outstanding week of practice,” Franz said. “Just mentally, our guys practiced and prepared and had all the confidence they were going to win the game, and that’s awesome to see.
“If we can continue to prepare like that every week, and if we can continue to play a full four quarters like we did the first two-and-a-half quarters, then we’re going to be OK.”
Delavan-Darien 7, Wilmot 0
The Panthers’ defense held up well Friday night in an SLC opener that was played at Big Foot High School because the new turf at Delavan-Darien’s field isn’t finished yet, but the offensive struggles continued in a shutout loss.
Wilmot held Delavan-Darien to just 125 total yards, but the Panthers could only muster 100 themselves in suffering their second shutout defeat of the season in falling to 0-2 overall.
“Offensively, it’s one of th ose things where every play, it’s just kind of one mistake here or there, different guys making them, and it just ends up being the guy(s) that should’ve been blocked ... are the people making the plays,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said Saturday morning. “I think we’re close, but it’s just small little mistakes that are shooting ourselves in the foot, and we just haven’t been able to sustain any drives or get anything going.”
Junior running back Anthony Hall led Wilmot with 45 rushing yards on 18 attempts, while junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman went 5-of-17 passing for 38 yards and an interception.
Delavan-Darien, which snapped an 11-game losing streak going back to 2019 to improve to 1-1 overall, scored the game’s lone touchdown with 4 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter when Neil Janssen connected with Conner Wallman on a 6-yard scoring strike.
Both teams had their Week 2 non-conference games cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions for their scheduled opponents.