Southern Lakes Conference football: Central wins big over Delavan-Darien, Wilmot falls at Waterford

Now that's how you bounce back from a two-game losing streak.
After opening its Southern Lakes Conference schedule with a pair of losses to Union Grove and Burlington, the Central football team dominated from start to finish Friday night in a 42-0 SLC shutout win over Delavan-Darien in Paddock Lake.
The numbers were all the evidence you needed of Central's dominance, as the Falcons (3-2 overall, 1-2 SLC) outgained the Comets, 399-90, and rolled up a 35-0 lead by halftime.
"Well-deserved," Central coach Jared Franz said succinctly in a phone interview late Friday night. "A good week of practice paid off."
Central senior running back Jakob Simmons, meanwhile, entered the game as the state's leading rusher per WisSports.net stats and once again had a big game, racking up 176 yards on just 17 carries, including touchdown runs of three and nine yards in the first quarter and 19 in the third for the Falcons' final score.
Simmons eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark already in the game and now has 1,108 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns with four regular-season games left.
"He's everything you want as a coach and as a player," Franz said. "He's a great teammate, great human being. Eventually someone's going to get a real gem at the next level. That's going to come in time, but for now we're just happy to have him as a part of our program."
And Franz was also quick to point out that the offense on Friday was more than just Simmons. Featuring a diversified attack, sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel zipped three first-half touchdown passes, one to sophomore Colin Meininger from from 17 yards out, one from a yard out to senior Zach Kazumura and another from 21 yards out to Kazumura.
Koeppel finished the game 11-of-16 passing for 137 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed for 52 yards on six attempts, while Kazumura caught seven passes for 83 yards and the two scores.
"Our offensive coordinator called an amazing game, Conner Olsen," Franz said. "I really want to give him a lot of credit this week. He made sure that it was multiple guys running the ball, catching the ball, and I think that made it difficult for the other side to really scheme.
"Everyone looks at Jakob Simmons, and rightfully so, but anytime you can have multiple threats, it makes it difficult as a defensive coordinator."
Central's defense was also in fine form in the shutout. At halftime, Delavan-Darien (2-3, 1-2) had just two rushing yards.
"Shutouts are hard to get, and just big wins in general," Franz said. "Every time you line up on a Friday night, you expect your opponent to play really hard, you expect to have a challenge and have a fight every week.
"No one's going to roll over and just let you win."
Waterford 28, Wilmot 17
The Panthers took a 17-14 lead with about 9 minutes left in an SLC game Friday night at Waterford when junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman connected with junior Anthony Hall from 17 yards out for a go-ahead score.
But the Wolverines responded, as senior Casey North ran in from nine yards out to take the lead back. Then, after Wilmot was stopped on a fourth-down pay, Waterford added another score late on North's 32-yard run.
Still seeking it first win, Wilmot dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in SLC play this season, but the young Panthers are definitely showing signs of progress. After being shutout in their first two games, they scored 32 points in a Week 4 loss to Lake Geneva Badger before leading in the fourth quarter on Friday against Waterford.
"I'm proud of the way they played (Friday) night," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said in a phone interview Saturday morning. "Right now, our conference is a physical conference. Everyone is just coming down, running the football.
"It's one of those things where it's a limited time tackling and all those type things over the last two-and-a-half years. It's just kind of been a growing process, and just trying to feel our way through it."
Indeed, Waterford (2-3, 1-2) racked up 322 rushing yards on 46 attempts Friday, led by North's 12 rushes for 139 yards and senior Parker Peterson's 21 for 112.
But Wilmot hung tough, as senior Blake Weaver nailed a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter and Zimmerman connected with Hall from six yards out in the third to give the Panthers a chance going into the fourth.
Zimmerman finished 13-of-24 passing for 130 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Hall caught five passes for 32 yards and the two scores and also rushed 13 times for 57 yards. Junior Anthony Corona also had three receptions for 43 yards and sophomore Kade Frisby added three for 40.
CENTRAL 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien;0;0;0;0;—;0
Central;20;15;7;0;—;42
First Quarter
Cent—Jakob Simmons 3 run (Ben Wade kick), 8:17.
Cent—Simmons 9 run (Wade kick), 3:04.
Cent—Colin Meininger 17 pass from Brock Koeppel (kick failed), :07.
Second Quarter
Cent—Zach Kazumura 1 pass from Koeppel (Simmons run), 11:59.
Cent—Kazumura 21 pass from Koeppel (Wade kick), 9:06.
Third Quarter
Cent—Simmons 19 run (Wade kick), 6:25.
TEAM STATS
D-D;Cent
Rushes-yards;22-60;32;262
Passing yards;30;137
Comp.-Att.-Int.;4-14-0;11-16-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Delavan-Darien: Neil Janssen 7-41, Zac Metcalf 7-16, Conner Wallman 1-2, Alex Papcke 6-1, Ezekeil Rice 1-0. Central: Simmons 17-176, Koeppel 6-52, Kazumura 3-29, Mason Wierzbicki 5-7, Josh Topercer 1-(minus-2).
PASSING—Delavan-Darien: Janssen 4-14-0 30. Central: Koeppel 11-16-0 137.
RECEIVING—Delavan-Darien: Logan Mortlock 2-19, Ahron Pope 1-6, Wallman 1-5. Central: Kazumura 7-83, Meininger 2-30, Topercer 1-13, Mason Mitacek 1-11.
WATERFORD 28, WILMOT 17
Wilmot;0;3;7;7;—;17
Waterford;7;0;7;14;—;28
First Quarter
Wat—Parker Peterson 2 run (Simmert kick).
Second Quarter
Wil—Blake Weaver 23 FG.
Third Quarter
Wil—Anthony Hall 6 pass from Cooper Zimmerman (Weaver kick).
Wat—Peterson 14 run (Simmert kick).
Fourth Quarter
Wil—Hall 17 pass from Zimmerman (Weaver kick).
Wat—Casey North 9 run (Simmert kick).
Wat—North 32 run (Simmert kick).
TEAM STATS
Wil;Wat
First downs;16;17
Rushes-yards;24-72;46-322
Passing yards;130;30
Att.-Comp.-Int.;13-24-1;3-6-0
Punts-Avg.;2-46.0;0-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-2
Penalties-yds;6-55;5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wimot: Hall 13-57, Anthony Corona 3-15, AJ Body 2-9, Mason Zaitz 1-(minus-1), Zimmerman 5-(minus-7). Waterford: North 12-139, Peterson 21-112, Webb 6-43, Bilitz 7-28.
PASSING—Wilmot: Zimmerman 13-24-1-130. Waterford: Northrop 3-6-0-30.
RECEIVING—Wilmot: Corona 3-43, Kade Frisby 3-40, Hall 5-32, Zaitz 2-15. Waterford: Martinson 2-26, Bilitz 1-4.