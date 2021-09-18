Southern Lakes Conference football: Central wins big over Delavan-Darien, Wilmot falls at Waterford

And Franz was also quick to point out that the offense on Friday was more than just Simmons. Featuring a diversified attack, sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel zipped three first-half touchdown passes, one to sophomore Colin Meininger from from 17 yards out, one from a yard out to senior Zach Kazumura and another from 21 yards out to Kazumura.

Koeppel finished the game 11-of-16 passing for 137 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed for 52 yards on six attempts, while Kazumura caught seven passes for 83 yards and the two scores.

"Our offensive coordinator called an amazing game, Conner Olsen," Franz said. "I really want to give him a lot of credit this week. He made sure that it was multiple guys running the ball, catching the ball, and I think that made it difficult for the other side to really scheme.

"Everyone looks at Jakob Simmons, and rightfully so, but anytime you can have multiple threats, it makes it difficult as a defensive coordinator."

Central's defense was also in fine form in the shutout. At halftime, Delavan-Darien (2-3, 1-2) had just two rushing yards.