Sports briefs: Carthage sets attendance plan

Carthage sets attendance plan
In conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Carthage on Tuesday announced its updated safety guidelines for spectators at athletic events for 2021-22.
Carthage will enforce Center for Disease Control recommendations in order to accommodate spectators this year, according to a press release. Spectators will be required to socially distance three feet apart and wear masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times indoors, but not outdoors.
In order to further protect student-athletes, no spectators will be allowed on the field, court or area of competition before or after any official Carthage athletic contest.
The athletic department will return to using a pass-list system when tickets are required to be purchase for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Ticket sales will be available both online and at the game entrance, and Carthage students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with a valid school ID, the release states.
UW-Parkside partners with Festival Foods
The UW-Parkside Athletics Department recently announced a multi-year enhanced partnership with Festival Foods, which has area locations in Kenosha, Mount Pleasant and Somers and more than 35 across the state.
“Already a committed member of the Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program, Festival Foods is stepping up again to positively impact our student-athletes and our community in southeastern Wisconsin,” Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said in a press release.
“We’re so appreciative of their generosity that will assist in the completion of our RangerVision 2020 enhancements.”
Festival Foods will become a RangerVision 2020 Community Champion, a press release states. RangerVision 2020 is a $5 million facility and fundraising campaign designed to create significant change and enhancements to the Sports and Activity Center.
The transformations are highlighted by work in the DeSimone Gymnasium and the creation of the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center and the Rick Kilps Center. The Festival Foods brand will be prominently visible in the Kilps Center, the release states.