Sports briefs: Carthage sets attendance plan

Carthage sets attendance plan

In conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Carthage on Tuesday announced its updated safety guidelines for spectators at athletic events for 2021-22.

Carthage will enforce Center for Disease Control recommendations in order to accommodate spectators this year, according to a press release. Spectators will be required to socially distance three feet apart and wear masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times indoors, but not outdoors.

In order to further protect student-athletes, no spectators will be allowed on the field, court or area of competition before or after any official Carthage athletic contest.

The athletic department will return to using a pass-list system when tickets are required to be purchase for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Ticket sales will be available both online and at the game entrance, and Carthage students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with a valid school ID, the release states.

UW-Parkside partners with Festival Foods