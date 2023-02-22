Wrestling—WIAA Individual State Tournament, Kohl Center, Madison, Matches (3 p.m. unless noted): 100 pounds—Crystal Gutierrez, Indian Trail (7-2) vs. Kylie Klum, Westby (15-0). 132—Mason Gill, Shoreland Lutheran (20-2) vs. Tyler Fink, Baldwin-Woodville (36-7), 7:15 p.m. 138—Logan Defilippo, Wilmot (35-9) vs. Greyson Clark, Kaukauna (44-0). Sullivan Ramos, IT (47-5) vs. Henry Niebauer, Hortonville (37-8). 145—Corbin Ramos, Bradford (45-2) vs. Connor Smith, KAUK (31-6). 152—Joel Sullivan, WIL (19-2) vs. Damiano Cappellini, Madison West (23-6); Lexi Mentink, SL (1-1) vs. Maev Michalak, Germantown (8-1). 182—London Kiser, IT (38-13) vs. Travis Moore, Union Grove (42-5). 195—Thomas Reilly, KB (30-8) vs. Eric Schaufelberger, Neenah (39-9). 285—Tyler Hansen, Tremper (42-5) vs. Talan Summers, Franklin (39-9).