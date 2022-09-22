Sports Check: Central football can really make a statement Friday night

We are beginning to learn a lot about Kenosha County football after five weeks of action.

Central and St. Joe’s have emerged as the top dogs.

Wilmot is in a funk right now, but there are signs of turnaround.

Indian Trail is good, but the Hawks play in a very tough conference.

Bradford, Tremper, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life are kind of just scrapping to get by, but at least they’re slowly showing improvement each week.

What’s happening with the Falcons is really intriguing.

They have started 5-0 for the first time in forever, no Frozen reference intended but I must look out of the kids, too.

However, and it’s a big HOWEVER, Central hasn’t necessarily not played anyone yet, but it really hasn’t faced a physically dominant opponent.

That changes Friday night.

Waterford is coming to town for Central’s annual Homecoming event, and it should be a huge test, the biggest one of the season thus far.

Let’s get into my Week 6 predictions:

Football Predictions(all games Friday)

Last week: 6-2

Season: 10-4

Game of the Week

Waterford (2-3, 2-1 SLC) at Central (5-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial proved better than expected in last Friday’s road tilt for the Falcons, but Central still handily won, 35-17.

It’s been 20 years since Central has been this good, and now the Falcons may get even better.

The school’s former training partner, EPTC, has now merged with a training outfit sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, ETS, to bring even better training options with programs followed by professional athletes to Lake Geneva.

Currently, the Falcons train with EPTC out of Lake Geneva, and trainers have been in the Central weight room since April.

Beginning in November, the training will ramp up, which should only help Central’s overall athletic program.

The upward trend of Central sports success can’t be denied, and it’s carrying over onto the football field.

On Friday night, a physically strong defensive team, Waterford, which could match the Falcons’ prowess up front, should provide a stiff challenge, especially coming off an upset victory at Wilmot.

But Brock Koeppel is the area’s best quarterback, Collin Meininger is the area’s best receiver, and the Falcons have athletic playmakers all over the defense and power up front.

Mark this as another signature win during an historic season for the Falcons.

PREDICTION: Central 31, Waterford 20

Racine Horlick (4-1, 2-1 SEC) at Indian Trail (3-2, 2-1), 5:30 p.m. The Hawks showed us they still have a ways to go to be considered a conference championship contender, but Friday night will be their chance to beat perhaps the third best team in the Southeast Conference.

It will take a few breaks here and there to stop Air Force commit Blake Fletcher, the Rebels’ quarterback who’s combined for 748 total yards and five touchdowns, but it seems LJ Dagen and Justice Lovelace should be able to run on Horlick.

The winner of this will be in third place in the SEC and have a strong chance to make the playoffs with only three regular season games remaining.

PREDICTION: Racine Horlick 32, Indian Trail 17

Christian Life (1-4, 1-2 Midwest Classic) at Brookfield Academy (1-4, 0-3), 7 p.m.

If the Eagles can stop Brookfield quarterback Alex Dieck (917 total yards, 7 TDs), Christian Life has a good shot at its second win Friday night.

Dequavion Pinter has been the Eagles’ best player on offense this season, and I think he has one or two big plays in him Friday.

Both teams have been crushed by the conference elites, but this game could very well determine last place at the end of the season.

Go, Christian Life! It’s your time to shine.

PREDICTION: Christian Life 41, Brookfield Academy 40

Other area predictions

Racine Park 23, Kenosha Bradford 20

Racine Case 28, Tremper 19

Wilmot 45, Elkhorn 7

St. Joe’s 55, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 0

University School of Milwaukee 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14