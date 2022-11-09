SPORTS CHECK: Packers, Bears heading in very different directions, and is Aaron Rodgers done?

I'm afraid I can't stay silent on this matter any longer.

My beloved Green Bay Packers are done.

They stink. Period.

This season is a wash.

And what may hurt more is the fact the Chicago Bears are trending in the right direction — for once — despite their losing record.

Couple the Bears' success with Aaron Rodgers' defiance, sub-par performance and lack of accountability, and it could be the 1980s again before we know it.

Remember, when the Bears were really good, they won a Super Bowl and had several good teams, and Packers were laughing stocks, with guys like Vince Workman, Magic Man Don Majkowski (who I liked, though) and Jeff Query leading the way?

Those days could be upon us Packers fans, and all you have to do is look at Sunday's games if you're not yet convinced the Packers are in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Rodgers didn't throw one or two interceptions in Lions territory, HE THREW THREE, two of which could have been touchdown passes and meant the difference in what turned out to be a six-point Lions win.

Rodgers isn't setting his feet on throws, he's rushing throws, he's not going through progressions, he isn't trusting his arm downfield in the middle of the coverage and the list goes on.

With guys like Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard streaking between safeties and linebackers down the seams, Rodgers is simply choosing to throw out routes and short passes.

It really doesn't make any sense.

How is one of the greatest passers of all time suddenly shook?

He has publicly made comments about his teammates needing to be benched or not get reps, guys he's not finding and not completing throws to, guys he's supposed to be LEADING, because he's the QUARTERBACK.

Rodgers wanted to be the NFL's highest-paid player (he got three years, $150 million), more say in front office decisions (that's happened, too), his buddy Randall Cobb back in Green Bay (he's hurt again, shocker) and control of this offense.

That last one is tricky.

It's clear head coach Matt LeFleur wants to run the offense one way, and Rodgers wants to run things his way.

Rodgers still thinks Davante Adams is on the team, thinks they're an explosive offense that can just pass up and down the field, and they're going to easily score 25-30 points each game.

However, I believe LaFleur knows Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon need to be the bread and butter of this team — running the football — and most plays he calls for Rodgers are RPOs, or run-pass options, and Rodgers CHOOSES to pass, on most occasions.

How do you explain some of these goal-line decisions to throw on first and goal at the 5, or fire the ball deep even when a receiver is double-covered or not even open?

It's. About. Aaron. Rodgers.

It is absolutely about him. Nobody else.

He wants that spotlight. He's the two-time defending MVP, something he reminded the world of on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (we didn't forget, bro), and he's going to "go to battle" and try to "inspire greatness" when he's out there.

Throwing a temper tantrum isn't inspiring greatness.

Not leaning on your run game when you know it's a better option than you right now is not inspiring greatness.

And yet again letting everyone know this is not YOUR fault on stupid YouTube shows with your buddies isn't inspiring greatness.

Blaming "mental mistakes" every time you lose, which can only mean you're blaming your teammates, isn't inspiring greatness.

It's not leadership. It doesn't make "your" guys want to play for you, bleed for you, push it to the absolute limit for you.

Or what about blaming your receivers for your inaccurate throws week after week?

They should've caught it, right?

On Sunday alone, I counted six misfires where it wasn't on the receiver, it was on Aaron.

Now sure, that happens to the best of quarterbacks.

But when you're doing it for an entire season (Rodgers hasn't played exceptionally in any game this season), that's a problem.

He's underthrowing open receivers, missing open receivers and has happy feet more often than not.

Blame the line, or receivers being young and not knowing the offense (that's normal) all you want, and I'm sure it's not easy being patient when you're used to Davante saving you all these years, but it's time for you to shine, Aaron.

I don't care how good the Cowboys (6-2) or Titans (5-3) or even Eagles (8-0) are in these next three games.

You're Aaron Freaking Rodgers.

Play like it, and the Packers will win two of three or all three and save this painful, painful season.

How 'bout those Bears?

OK, let's talk about something happy and positive, even if it's the one team I hate the most.

The Bears have something special in quarterback Justin Fields, and it may not be easy to see right now with their 3-6 record (oh wait, this guy who can't throw from the pocket has the same record as the four-time MVP?), but Chicago has found their signal-caller for the next 10 years.

Now, the front office just has to put a good offensive line around him.

But even with nobody blocking, Fields found a way to set a single-game rushing record for a QB in last week's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins with 178 yards on the ground.

That's more than Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson or Colin Kaepernick ever had.

Super impressive.

Bears fans have got to be salivating at the possibilities of what may be in the next few years with improvement of Fields, Darnell Mooney, newly-acquired Chase Claypool, Khalil Herbert, Cole Kmet and others.

The defense is a bit suspect this year, but the Bears decided to ditch Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, along with Khalil Mack last year, to build for the future.

The Bears received five total draft picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein in the Smith deal, and it's clear they are building around Fields and their young offensive playmakers for the future.

Chicago has at least two more years of Fields not making a ton of money yet, and I believe the Bears can be better than the Packers, yes, I said it, but maybe 2024.

All signs are pointing to Rodgers maybe only playing one more year, and with Jordan Love's rookie contract up after next season, Green Bay will have a decision to make — trade Rodgers, start Love or trade Love.

The Minnesota Vikings are really good right now and will be hard to catch in the NFC North, but there's a path for the Bears to usurp the Packers soon, especially if Love doesn't live up to his first-round billing.

So rejoice, Bears fans, you actually are as good as the Packers right now, the sky is falling on Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Fields looks like the next big thing.

Buckle up, Packers fans, it's going to be a bumpy ride, and I can't see where it will end if Love isn't good.

Bears fans, this isn't your year, but your team is playing exciting football right now, the coach and general manager FINALLY know what they're doing, and you're only going to get better each year.

The Packers fandom is too strong and loyal to skip the Cowboys-Packers game this Sunday, which I plan to attend with a friend on my day off, but I at least thought about saving my money.

I can swear, scream, yell and alienate my family at home for free.

Please, Aaron Rodgers, I'm begging you.

Prove me wrong Sunday, and this whole nightmare can start to be over.