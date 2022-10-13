Sports Check: St. Joe's football battles for conference championship and undefeated record, Indian Trail can make playoffs with victory

It all comes down to this.

Tonight's final regular season high school football action will lead to the widest of smiles and perhaps the toughest of painful cry sessions, but one thing's certain - some county teams will be done for good around midnight tonight and others will start getting geeked for the playoffs.

One of the teams that is for sure in is St. Joe's.

In fact, the Lancers (8-0, 6-0 Midwest Classic) can complete a dominant, perfect regular season with a victory at Ameche Field over second-place Racine Lutheran (8-0, 6-0 MCC).

But it won't be easy.

Both teams are extremely good, and really it will be a good test for St. Joe's.

Then, we have the curious cases of Indian Trail and Wilmot.

The Hawks are coming off an impressive 19-14 loss against Franklin, where Paul Hoffman's bunch almost pulled off a big upset.

If they win tonight, they're in the WIAA postseason with four conference wins.

"We're feeling good," Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman texted Thursday afternoon. "We had a great week of prep. We're looking forward to finishing the regular season on the right note against a tough Case team.

"There's always pressure. It's what you do with it that matters. It's motivation to take every rep as an opportunity to ensure success on Friday. You must put the pressure into the preparation of the week."

The Panthers are absolutely bizarre indeed. It will take an upset victory over playoff-bound Central to get to 3-4 in conference, and it's possible the weight of beating a six-win team like the Falcons could catapult Wilmot into the playoffs.

So now, high school football playoffs are so analytical, you can pretty much use "power rankings" or weighted merits like college football does to determine playoff eligibility?

And, oh by the way, football playoffs will have a selection show for the first time on Bally Sports to determine who made it, and where and when they're playing.

Like, it's a big production with a bunch of TV money like March Madness.

This isn't a typo.

High school football's star is crazy bright, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

I suppose it's the last time that 99 percent of Americans play football in their lives, but is this the NFL?

Do we really need a live, televised broadcast for one sport's playoff brackets? Not an actual game?

Madness, I tell you.

Anyways, let's take a look at tonight's schedule, and I'll let you know what to look for and who's going to win.

By the way, it's been an honor and a privilege to bring you my quirky column each week, I appreciate plenty of you embracing and helping me this year (shout out Tremper and Christian Life coaching staffs for being so nice and friendly last Friday night), and I hope to bring you more shenanigans each and every Friday.

You gotta kick the weekend off right, and what better way than getting a laugh from the newspaper, and maybe learning something you didn't know.

PREDICTIONS

Last week: 4-3

Season: 25-11

Game of the Week

(All games Friday 7 p.m. unless noted)

Racine Lutheran (8-0, 6-0 MCC) at St. Joe's (8-0, 6-0 MCC)

OK, we get it, both teams are undefeated, are very good, and the winner will win the conference championship.

My big question is: Can the Crusaders hang with the high-powered, talent-rich Lancers?

Nobody's been able to really even give St. Joe's a fight this season, but the Crusaders are more than capable.

Eric Rossa leads the Crusader attack, as he averages 111 rushing yards per game and adds 253 yards as a receiver. Rossa has 16 total touchdowns.

As a team, Lutheran runs for 245 yards per game, same as St. Joe's, but what separates the Lancers is the pass game.

Eric Kenesie is passing for 100 yards per game for St. Joe's, and the Lancers put up twice as much production through the air as St. Joe's.

Jayden Gordon, Kenosha County's leading rusher, has ran for 1,248 yards in eight games with 20 touchdowns, and his 11.8 yards-per-carry average is ridiculous.

Lutheran's unquestioned leader, quarterback-defensive back Eric Ibarra, was lost for the season with a broken collarbone Sept. 30, 3so the Crusaders have been persevering.

A slew of injuries have forced a freshman to take over under center, and though he has done admirably thus far, it's clear the Lancers are a different animal this season.

Rossa ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns last week in a 14-point win over Living Word Lutheran.

Actually, the teams have similar margins of victory over like opponents this season, but St. Joe's is beating teams by 40 that Lutheran is beating by 20.

Expect a good game, but St. Joe's keeps marching on.

PREDICTION: St. Joe's 33, Racine Lutheran 24

Wilmot (4-4, 2-4 SLC) at Central (6-2, 4-2)

Throw the gosh darn records out the window.

This one is just pure fun for the high school football fan.

And it's the most meaningful matchup since 2010.

That's because Central clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the Austin Damaschke and Jason Castona era 12 years ago with last week's pummeling of Elkhorn.

And the Panthers, despite experiencing some sub-par play the last few weeks, still have a chance at the playoffs.

Despite inconsistent offense and recent defensive lapses, Wilmot showed last week against Burlington, despite a 37-28 loss, they can still get it done and provide explosive plays.

They were playing without Division 1 college football commit Anthony Corona (Illinois State), and it showed as they couldn't stop the Demons' Tommy Teberg and Drew Weis from racking up more than 300 yards combined.

Wilmot allowed five passing touchdowns by Burlington junior Jack Sulik.

Central brings another gifted passing game with Brock Koeppel and receiver Collin Meininger, and I'm sure the Falcons would like nothing more than to knock off their rivals and avenge last year's 35-14 loss.

Koeppel has thrown for 1,623 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and Meininger has 775 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Koeppel provides another 483 yards on the ground, with six touchdowns.

"We are pretty excited," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "Any time we get to play a football game, especially against a rival, it is fun. We need to play clean, smart football.

"We have made too many mistakes in key spots this year. We are just thinking about Central. We have put ourselves in position where all we can control is this one game. The rest is not something we can handle."

Look for the Falcons to knock off the Panthers for the first time since 2020, and only the second time since 2007.

The changing of the guard will continue in this outstanding rivalry.

PREDICTION: Central 45, Wilmot 35

Racine Case (4-4, 2-4 SEC) at Indian Trail (4-4, 3-3 SEC)

It's pretty simple.

Win and you're in for the Hawks.

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman's squad is ready to qualify for the WIAA postseason for the first time since 2019.

With some strong momentum coming off almost beating powerhouse Franklin, the Hawks are trending upwards.

"I think we match up well with them," Hoffman said. "They have a prolific passing attack and solid defense. It should be a great battle."

In relief of star quarterback LJ Dagen last week, backup signal-caller Sam Callow did was throw for 133 yards on 14-for-23 last week with a touchdown, with two picks. So a pretty good job in relief.

Justice Lovelace took over, totaling 158 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Folsom scored on a 50-yard blocked field goal.

Case counters with a pass-heavy offense, a contrast to the Hawks' big-time ground attack, as Brandon Nabbefeld has thrown for 1,200-plus yards with 12 touchdowns.

Latrell Herrington is the main deep threat, with 30 catches for 595 yards and four touchdowns.

I envision a ball-control, dominant run performance that will force the Eagles to do things they don't want in catch-up mode.

Indian Trail survives and advances to next weekend.

PREDICTION: Indian Trail 40, Racine Case 17

More area predictions: Franklin 28, Bradford 14; Oak Creek 35, Tremper 20; Shoreland Lutheran 24, Lake Country Lutheran 23; Christian Life 27, Cambria-Friesland 26; Racine Horlick 34, Racine Park 24; Waterford 38, Burlington 21; Union Grove 45, Elkhorn 18. COLLEGE: Wisconsin 28, Michigan State 24. NFL: Green Bay 42, N.Y. Jets 24.