SPORTS CHECK: Westosha Central boys basketball finally has some competition in the Southern Lakes, but Burlington is the team to beat this season

BURLINGTON - No, no, no, I'm not disrespecting the team I cover.

A team I've loved to watch and covered rather closely the past three years for the Kenosha News.

Yes, I'm talking about the county's most successful boys basketball team over the last five years - the Central Falcons.

Sustained success in sports and just serious needs for updated facilities has the Central High School district building a major addition as we speak to its athletic facilities, including a new gymnasium.

One can't help to think some of these upgrades wouldn't be possible without the emergence of head coach James Hyllberg, who took over the Falcons in 2017 and hasn't looked back, leading them to four of five conference titles and two state tournament appearances.

Jaeden Zackery (2018 graduate) and Jack Rose (2022 grad) have become household names and are playing Division 1 college basketball.

And despite losing Rose, Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin to graduation, this year's squad is off to a 2-0 start thanks to the emergence of sophomore sensation Eli Griffin, Devin's brother, senior Alex Sippy, Jon Kinzler and the towering presence of Liam Lubkeman, a 6-8 sophomore that's already contributing on the stat sheet.

Oh, and don't forget about Wyatt Anderson, a straight-up banger in the paint that will fight for rebounds and score around the basket.

But this column isn't about Westosha.

It's about a team roughly 20 miles west of Kenosha over in Burlington, the Demons.

You see, the Demons have built up a bit of a rivalry in boys basketball over the last three years in particular with the mighty Falcons, as Burlington's Joey Berezowitz, who now plays at Whitewater, led the Demons to an upset victory in Paddock Lake in a WIAA Division 1 regional final back in March 2021.

Last year, the Falcons earned their revenge with a clean sweep of the Demons en route to their second-ever trip to state, and they almost made it to the championship game.

But it's a new year, and you are hearing it here first.

The Burlington Demons boys basketball team will not only win the SLC this season, they'll go to state.

That's right, expect the Demons at the state tournament in March.

With the departure of the "Big 3" of Rose, Garth and Griffin, the SLC is finally winnable for the Demons and maybe other squads.

But that doesn't mean the Falcons can't miraculously knock off the Demons. They have the talent to keep their reign going.

However, it just ain't happening, folks.

Burlington is ranked No. 6 in the state already in the Wissports.net poll, and for good reason.

JR Lukenbill, now a senior, is a 6-foot-5 combo guard that can jump completely out of the gym, people. The skywalker lives about 10 minutes west of Burlington and could've had his pick of Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Badger or Burlington a few years ago, and he chose to go where his sister was a star volleyball player (she could've played at Marquette if not for an injury) and his mom is currently a teacher.

Lukenbill has gone from 360-degree dunks in practice two years ago, thanks to a 38-inch vertical jump, to becoming a complete basketball player ripe with handles, the ability to lead a fast break, outside shooting, in-game slam dunking and defensive rim protection on taller players like Lubkeman thanks to his strength and superior jumping.

Yes, Lukenbill can do it all, as evidenced by his near triple-double in the season opener and 19.5 points per game.

And don't forget about Kenosha native Conner Roffers, who moved to Burlington for high school.

The 6-foot-4 junior sharpshooter is leading the team with 20 points per game, and he can straight light it up.

Also, don't guard Roffers too closely.

On Tuesday night against Mukwonago, I saw Roffers cross a kid over so hard, the defender fell down and slid like a bowling ball heading down the alley.

Yup, it was nasty, and the ensuing "OOOOOOOOOH" from the Burlington student section said it all.

Lukenbill is dunking on fast breaks and in half-court sets, and the Lukenbill-Roffers fast break is nearly unstoppable.

And, oh yeah, don't forget about a loaded junior class of talent on this team including Tommy Teberg (11 points per game), Benjamin Graham, Karsen Skiles and Jack Sulik.

The Demons are loaded this season, and I really wouldn't be surprised if they only lose two or three games.

So no, it's not end of the world, boys hoops fans, for our beloved Falcons.

Westosha is still extremely good and could win the SLC.

But Lukenbill is an ascending superstar likely to win All-Area player of the year this season, and it's his time to take over the area.

Much like the Falcons have shown the recipe for success the past five years - explosive fast-break offense, outside shooting and relentless, aggressive perimeter defense - to beat the Madison-area teams like Monona Grove and Oregon and advance to state, it's Burlington's turn to do the same thing.

Mark your calendars for Friday, Feb. 16 at Burlington High School, that's next Friday, as the Falcons battle the Demons for the first time this season, and Feb. 2 in Paddock Lake for the encore.

They will be the most riveting games in the SLC this season.

And Burlington should win both of them.

It's a changing of the guard, no pun intended, in the Southern Lakes Conference, and Steve Berezowitz is finally going to get that elusive first state tournament appearance after 25 years of having good teams but never getting over the hump.

May the best team win.