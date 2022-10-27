Sports Check: Westosha Central football meeting a familiar rival, but also a new-look foe in surging Burlington

At first glance, the Central and Burlington football teams should really know just about everything there is to know about each other.

They've been in the same conference, the Southern Lakes, dating way back before Burlington split for the Southeast Conference experiment from 1997 to 2009, and now the two have been every-year, every-sport rivals again for the past 14 years straight.

There's been ups and downs between the two after the whistles were blown, as unsportsmanlike penalties have marred some football contests and the student sections have definitely gone at each other in volleyball and other sports, but at its core, it's a good, healthy, competitive high school sports rivalry.

With some crossover between districts in Wheatland Township and Burlington addresses located in Kenosha County (Powers Lake, New Muenster, Randall, Brighton, etc.), it's most likely some of the kids know each other from youth sports or whatever and get along just fine.

But on Friday night, the gloves will come off, because at 7 p.m. the Central Falcons football team will host the Burlington Demons again this season, and it will be a far different team than the Falcons saw during the regular season.

That's because of perhaps the area's hottest quarterback, Jack Sulik, a 6-foot-5, cannon-armed gunslinger that's thrown for 19 touchdowns and more than 2,100 yards this season - in only nine games.

The one game Sulik missed was Sept. 9 at Paddock Lake, a 35-30 victory for the home team, Central's first win over the Demons since 2010.

Let's take a look at that game, though.

Mitchell Crabtree started for the Demons under center, and on a scramble play, was taken out on a bang-bang hit, one some would describe as a "dirty" hit since Crabtree was going down anyway and maybe didn't need to get hit, but it's football, and stuff happens.

Crabtree left the game, and Tommy Teberg, the SLC's second-leading receiver behind Central's Collin Meininger, took over and nearly brought the Demons back from a 12-point deficit late before coming up just short.

This begs the obvious question - If Central only beat Burlington by five points with their third-string quarterback, how are they going to beat Sulik?

Wrecking the league

And the reason this is even a question, despite Central having a higher seed and a better record (8-2) to Burlington's 5-5 is because the Demons are an entirely different team since Sulik returned the week after the Central loss.

Burlington has gone 4-2 with their junior leader running the show, and Sulik is straight wrecking kids.

He has thrown for 1,435 yards and finished the regular season as the SLC's leading passer, a couple hundred yards ahead of Central's Brock Koeppel, and Sulik has gone off for 15 touchdown passes with only four interceptions.

A Demons assistant coach told me a few days ago that nobody works harder on his game than Sulik.

He wants to be the best.

"He's an excellent player, we will have to do our job and play smart," Central head coach Jared Franz said via text message Thursday.

Plus, the Demon defense has made a few changes, and it helped them shut down Waterford in a Level 1 playoff game last weekend, 27-14.

And let's not forget about Teberg playing his natural position, receiver, where he's obliterated defenses the past six games with more than 600 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Furthermore, Drew Lang has emerged as a No. 2 option for Sulik, has 575 receiving yards, including a 10 catch, 185-yard performance against Wilmot and another 90-yard game against Waterford in the last few weeks.

Burlington is the 6 seed and upset No. 3 Waterford last week, while Central destroyed a far inferior opponent.

The Falcons have also been hot, though, winning three straight and playing some of their best football.

In for a fight

The three wins have been blowouts for the Falcons, and that can be deceiving.

Central hasn't faced this good of an offense since losing to Badger about a month ago, but for the most part the Falcons have enough or even more firepower to counter all of Burlington's weapons.

Koeppel has now thrown for 1,800 yards, but what he can do running the football makes him a difference-maker.

The smart, determined senior quarterback has an impressive 22 passing scores with only four interceptions, and he's added nine touchdowns and nearly 600 yards on the ground.

And the game simply doesn't faze him.

On Thursday, Central head coach Jared Franz said he expects a close battle.

"Burlington is extremely solid in all three phases," Franz added. "We expect a tough, highly competitive game. With a big win last week, they will be coming in with confidence.

"To win we will need to protect the football on offense and be disciplined on defense. We are looking forward to having a big home crowd show up and make a lot of noise."

Gotta stick with the home team

Seedings matter, they just do, in high school football, and no matter how hot a team is, at the end of the day, Central won eight games this year and Burlington won only five for a reason.

There should be some high-scoring fireworks like there were two months ago, because that Demon offense is as explosive as any in the state.

But the Falcons have a pretty good offense, too, with the Koeppel-Meininger hookup, along with do-it-all weapon Nick Argersinger.

Keaton Enright can also pick up the hard yards when needed.

It still feels like Central's year, despite a mid-season hickup, and Friday night will be another bit of history.

PREDICTION: Central 38, Burlington 28

(5) Lancaster (7-3) at (1) St. Joe's (11-0), 7 p.m., Friday, Ameche Field

It was the knock-em-down, drag-em-out kind of slug fest you would expect from a high school football playoff game.

Eighth-seeded Mineral Point definitely punched St. Joe's in the mouth a fair share of times last weekend despite the Lancers' 27-0 shutout victory, but somehow Jayden Gordon and Kenesie solved the puzzle and survived and advanced.

But it was the exact taste of physical football the Lancers needed moving forward.

The teams are only going to get bigger, faster and stronger in the WIAA postseason, and this Friday night is another example.

Lancaster averages 32 points per game and racked up more than 300 rushing yards last week, so they know how to punish teams at the line of scrimmage.

They've lost to one state-ranked team, Prairie du Chien (No. 10 Division 5), by only four points, 33-29, so there's some experience in close games.

The offense starts and ends with senior quarterback Jacob DiVall, who is a pass-run threat of the highest degree.

He's thrown for more than 1,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000 yards, with 2,241 total yards, and 27 total touchdowns.

Plus, Brady Oyen is a game-breaking receiver with 805 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Gordon, who ran for 200 yards again in last week's win, has the kind of speed a lot of the state, including Lancaster and other smaller schools, probably hasn't seen all season.

He's run for 1,581 yards and 24 touchdowns, including nearly 700 in the last five games.

There have been three games better than 200 yards, and his per-carry average of 9.9 yards is mind-boggling.

Mix in 850 passing yards and another 664 on the ground from quarterback Eric Kenesie, and it's too much for just about any team.

The city of Kenosha will be rocking for its last remaining playoff team, and the Lancers will Lance on.

And please, please, please don't sleep on the St. Joe's defense, a unit that's allowed a mere 55 points (5.5 per game) this season and only seven points since Oct. 1.

The Lancers have pitched a ridiculous SIX shutouts this season.

"We match up well against Lancaster," St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo said Thursday afternoon. "We feel that this game will be very similar to the size, speed and physicality we have faced the past two weeks. Lancaster has a roster full of size and experienced players who, based on film, play physically and execute their game plan very well. They have a quarterback who will most likely be considered for the All-State team, along with a few other stellar athletes on offense, including their running back and a wide receiver that we will have contain in order to find success on Friday night. Offensively, we expect to see several Lancaster linebackers blitzing the majority of the game. They will bring a ton of pressure all game long."

Rizzo added the Lancers have had a great week of practice this week, and even with the rain on Tuesday, the guys have been laser-focused.

However, he understands it's going to take a complete performance from every single player to extend the Lancers' season.

"Repeat performances from the same guys that have gotten us here to this point," Rizzo said when asked what it will take to win. "And, by that, I mean everyone on this team. We expect a physical game, one that will be won at the line of scrimmage. We will need to control and execute to the best of our ability when we have the ball, and play defense like we have been and know we are capable of playing.

"We have had a great week of practice. Due to the rain on Tuesday, we practiced inside our gym, and, even though practice wasn't outside, we liked our focus for Tuesday's offensive practice. And, Wednesday, we had a physical and uptempo defensive practice. We added a few more film sessions this week, as well. Overall, we love our team's focus in their preparation this week."

PREDICTION: St. Joe's 33, Lancaster 21

Football predictions

Last week: 3-0

Season: 36-15