Sports Survey Responses

"The enjoyment of competition."

"The banter with friends who root for different teams."

"The NBA championship."

Likelihood:

What do you think is the likelihood for the following sports to be played in 2020?

BASEBALL:

Of the respondents, 11 said some variation of 100 percent, very likely or good, with a couple pointing out there will be no fans and one saying only a 50 percent chance the season would be completed. One person said short season, one said questionable, one said very low, one said 35 percent and one said no chance.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

This seemed to bring on the most pessimistic answers. Two respondents said no chance, one said 20 percent, four said fair or questionable and two said 50 percent. Five answered with some version of good or likely, with three saying yes or 100 percent. Three noted there would be no fans.

NFL: