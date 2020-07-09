Sports Survey Responses

The Kenosha News recently held a Sports Survey to gather some insight into how local sports fans are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and how they feel about the current state of sports.
Here are the results, with select responses:
Would you attend a live sporting event this summer?
YES: 13
NO 7
If not, what safety measures would it require for you to attend?
"Masks and safe distancing."
"A COVID vaccine."
"Nothing."
"Temp checks and masks."
"A vaccine. I can and will easily give up live sporting events for the summer. This is unprecedented, and I am absolutely able to sacrifice my enjoyment for the safety of my fellow citizens, my family and myself. This is not forever."
"Fifty percent capacity or less with serious social distancing enforcement."
"Local sports only, not professional."
"I love sports, but not worth the risk."
What do you miss most about sports?
"Basketball, baseball and maybe football with fans in attendance."
"Sports is my life — 24/7 — better than bad news shows and talk shows."
"Fun to watch."
"TV coverage."
"Crowd noise, friends together, gambling on games."
"Not being able to watch live sports on TV."
"Daily checking of box scores."
"I just have always enjoyed playing and watching numerous sports. FUN."
"The fun of the game/race experience."
"Watching live events."
"The release from everyday life."
"The fun involved cheering on your favorite teams, and listening to all the wanna-be 'GMs' of professional sports teams that for the most part have no clue."
"Seeing the youth play."
"The action and excitement of a live event."
"Watching my kids play."
"The competition."
"The excitement."
What are you looking forward to most when sports return?
"Live TV."
"Basketball and baseball."
"Everything."
"Football."
"TV baseball, golf, football."
"Get together for NFL games. Food, fun and drinks."
"Ability to watch MLB, NHL and NBA."
"Daily following of team and player results."
"I'm actually worried about sports returning too soon. So, I'm not looking forward to it because I feel pretty certain the bad will outweigh the good."
"Watching from home."
"Live games."
"The release from everyday life."
"Well, I'm going to tell you what I'm NOT looking forward to instead: All the political crap that's going to take away from them. My suggestion is this: Take the National Anthem out of all professional and college sports and let players do whatever they want during player introductions, and let's see how much TV time they get then. And then not having to listen to all the talking heads on ESPN and every other media outlet will be wonderful!"
"Competition."
"The conversations around the games."
"The enjoyment of competition."
"The banter with friends who root for different teams."
"The NBA championship."
Likelihood:
What do you think is the likelihood for the following sports to be played in 2020?
BASEBALL:
Of the respondents, 11 said some variation of 100 percent, very likely or good, with a couple pointing out there will be no fans and one saying only a 50 percent chance the season would be completed. One person said short season, one said questionable, one said very low, one said 35 percent and one said no chance.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL:
This seemed to bring on the most pessimistic answers. Two respondents said no chance, one said 20 percent, four said fair or questionable and two said 50 percent. Five answered with some version of good or likely, with three saying yes or 100 percent. Three noted there would be no fans.
NFL:
This was the opposite of college football, with 12 respondents saying 100 percent, yes or highly likely, though one said no fans and another said fans may return later in the year. Two said questionable, one said not sure, one said 65 percent and one said 50 percent.
Should high school and college sports be treated differently than professional sports?
YES: 9
NO: 4
What is your favorite team? Name one for different sports, or for high school and college, of you'd like.
GREEN BAY PACKERS: 10
WISCONSIN BADGERS (INCLUDED FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL, HOCKEY AND SOFTBALL): 9
MILWAUKEE BREWERS: 8
MILWAUKEE BUCKS: 7
CHICAGO CUBS: 4
CHICAGO BEARS: 4
INDIAN TRAIL HAWKS: 2
MARQUETTE BASKETBALL: 1
ST. JOSEPH LANCERS: 1
RECPLEX LITTLE KICKERS SOCCER PANTHERS: 1
ELMHURST COLLEGE: 1
BALTIMORE ORIOLES: 1
L.A. RAMS: 1
L.A. KINGS: 1
L.A. LAKERS: 1
TREMPER TROJANS: 1
MINNESOTA WILD: 1
ANDRETTI MOTORSPORTS: 1
WAYNE STATE WARRIORS: 1
INDIANA PACERS: 1
CHICAGO BULLS: 1
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS: 1
NOTRE DAME: 1
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: 1
N.Y. YANKEES: 1
GOLF: 1
What have you been doing/watching without live sports?
"Playing golf and watching boxing and golf."
"Re-runs of sports: baseball/basketball."
"Old quiz shows and re-run sports."
"Surfing the net, ESPN."
"Golf re-runs, now live. Enjoy 'This Day in Sports' (in the paper)."
"History Channel, PBS, Nat Geo, playing golf, yardwork/cookouts."
"More movies on tape, playing board games."
"Watching archival baseball games on mlb.tv and milb.com, purchased Japan (NPB-Pacific League) baseball package, and watching YouTube recordings of Korean Baseball Organization (KBO)."
"Working out, staying ready."
"Streaming various shows on Disney Plus’s National Geographic and the PBS Wisconsin Public Television Passport app."
"Reading 'A People’s History of the United States' by Howard Zinn."
"Walking more, TV more, although not a lot of good on TV this time of year. Fortunately Little League is playing and (I) have a grandson playing in that, so that is great."
"Having meaningful conversations with my better half about the world, our place in it and the small things we can do daily to make it better. ... This has to stop, please bring back all sports, even boring baseball."
"Watching 'Cheers' on Netflix."
"Exercising."
"Sports highlights."
Other responses:
"I'm a 73-year-old woman, stay at home all the time and just loved my sports. My dad taught me to love TV sports."
"How about more coverage of Chicago Bears and Cubs in sports section, please?"
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.