Spring coaches in holding pattern

That move, instead of canceling the season, leaves the door open for a possible start date.

But the clock certainly is ticking.

"In my mind, the functional date is May 1, because you have sports that have not started yet that have to get their minimum number of practices in," Ruffolo said. "To play any type of season, even if it's four to six games for baseball, softball, soccer, and to be able to fit it in before a state tournament series, I think May 1 is the operational date."

While coaches certainly feel for all of their players, it's the seniors who are facing the very real possibility that they may have participated in their final high school games before their last seasons even began.

That's a tough pill to swallow.

"There's no way to describe the disappointment that I feel as a coach for my seniors and the sadness they would feel for losing out on something that they have prepared for, not just this year, but over the course of four years," Ruffolo said. "It's really beyond what I think people who are not in the sports world could understand."

For the Lampes, the "what if" question will be something they will struggle with if the 2020 campaign eventually is wiped out.