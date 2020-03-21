Spring coaches in holding pattern

Just days before the 2020 high school softball season could begin last week, a global pandemic brought normal daily activities to a screeching halt.
And now — just like the rest of the world — coaches, players and athletic directors remain in a holding pattern.
It's certainly an unprecedented series of events, and there isn't any playbook to follow — all everyone can do is just wait and see.
"Everybody's really disappointed," Bradford softball coach John P. Ruffolo said. "I've been telling (my players) to keep hope alive for the season, to be optimistic, and most importantly, to support each other. We're all fearful of the worst."
Ruffolo's message is similar to the one Central co-head softball coaches Tom and Konnie Lampe delivered to their team — and one that's likely been shared by coaching staffs everywhere.
This is something out of everyone's control.
"I think we're all kind of scratching our heads right now, keeping our fingers crossed, but that doesn't look like it's doing much for us right now," Tom Lampe said.
Whether a spring season of any kind gets off the ground has yet to be determined. Schools statewide are closed indefinitely, and last week the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Control voted to "pause" spring sports until further notice.
That move, instead of canceling the season, leaves the door open for a possible start date.
But the clock certainly is ticking.
"In my mind, the functional date is May 1, because you have sports that have not started yet that have to get their minimum number of practices in," Ruffolo said. "To play any type of season, even if it's four to six games for baseball, softball, soccer, and to be able to fit it in before a state tournament series, I think May 1 is the operational date."
While coaches certainly feel for all of their players, it's the seniors who are facing the very real possibility that they may have participated in their final high school games before their last seasons even began.
That's a tough pill to swallow.
"There's no way to describe the disappointment that I feel as a coach for my seniors and the sadness they would feel for losing out on something that they have prepared for, not just this year, but over the course of four years," Ruffolo said. "It's really beyond what I think people who are not in the sports world could understand."
For the Lampes, the "what if" question will be something they will struggle with if the 2020 campaign eventually is wiped out.
"That's the biggest thing that bothers me," Tom Lampe said. "We were really feeling good and looking forward to the season. We didn't know for sure what we were going to get, but we loved the way they worked and the things they were doing in the offseason to get themselves ready.
"... That's the biggest crime of the whole thing. These kids really did buy into what we were asking of them and really were accepting the challenge. As of right now, it doesn't look like we're going to get a chance to see how well the challenge would have been accepted."
Administrative challenges
For Tremper athletic director John Matera, who also serves as the school's head baseball coach, the unknown future has been one of the main challenges he's had to tackle.
"(We're) trying to figure out what's next and when next is going to happen," he said. "Once we have a time frame in mind, then it becomes trying to make the experience for the spring sports as great an experience as we can for the kids, especially the seniors."
Matera said he's been impressed with the level of communication coming from the WIAA, as that body tries to get information out to the state as quickly as possible.
"I think people understand that there isn't any prior experience with this, so we're all working through this for the first time, and hopefully, the only time," Matera said. "People have been awesome as far as working together and realize the flow of information is fluid and is changing.
"The WIAA has been incredible in terms of communication and what they're doing in terms of adjusting. We're just all working through it. Everyone realizes there are things you can control and things you can't. This is one of those uncontrollables."
As a coach, Matera said he's trying to keep himself busy to make sure he and his staff are ready to hit the ground running if and when the season gets underway.
"I'm just trying to get practice schedules organized, knowing that, at a certain point, we have to be ready to greet these kids and get these seasons started, even though it may be an abbreviated season to a degree," Matera said. "We just want to be ready so we can give the best experience to the kids once we get the green light."
LORD OF LIFE CHURCH SERVICE
terry and tom1
Mountains
Terry and Chris
Terry and brothers
Farm in woods
Dr Who
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
pebblebrook apartments fire
meals4paws 1.jpg
meals4paws 2.jpg
cat hoarding 2.jpg
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
Food for boxes
Crowd funding folks
Karisa and Ella
parkside day 1.jpg
WILMOT LUNCHES
WILMOT LUNCHES
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
No rush hour
Local government, emergency responders and businesses have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and making decisions in order to try to …