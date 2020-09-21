Spring Valley to host 2020 U.S. Speedgolf Championships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring Valley Country Club in Salem will be the site of the fourth annual U.S. Speedgolf Championships, scheduled for Oct. 10-11.

The top professional and amateur Speedgolfers from around the nation will compete at the event, including Kenosha’s Jamie Young, the 2016 Speedgolf world champion.

With wide fairways, perched greens and no bunkers, Spring Valley serves as an ideal setting for Speedgolf, which is essentially a lightning-fast version of traditional golf in which golfers attempt to play their best round as quickly and efficiently as possible. Golfers must follow the 2020 Rules of Golf, but they’re required to carry their own equipment from start to finish and typically carry only four to six clubs in lightweight bags.

Speedgolf scores are calculated by adding together a player’s strokes and elapsed time. In 2015, for example, Australian Mitch Williamson recorded the lowest Speedgolf round in official competition, shooting a 77 in 31 minutes, 54 seconds for a Speedgolf score of 108:54.