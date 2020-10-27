St. Joseph boys advance to D-3 State Cross Country Meet

Senior Rocco Mattuecci finished second individually and the St. Joseph boys finished second as a team in a WIAA Division-3 cross country sectional on Saturday at Racine Prairie to advance to this Saturday's Division-3 State Meet at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams in Saturday's sectionals advanced to state. It's the sixth state appearance for the Lancers, all since 2011, and their first since 2018.

Their best finish was a third-place showing in 2011.

"Qualifying for the State Meet was a tremendous accomplishment for our team," St. Joseph coach Jon Furreness said. "After the disappointment from last year, finishing third at sectionals coupled with losing five of our top seven runners, it seemed that a small team like us would take a step back this year.

"But the senior leadership and commitment to our team that we received from Rocco Matteucci, Hayden Dippel and Joey Istvanek was outstanding. They made the rest of the guys believe we could achieve our goal of making it to the State Meet."

Mattuecci posted a time of 17 minutes, 24.2 seconds, just under four seconds behind Dodgeland senior Evan Finger, who won the boys race in 17:20.5.