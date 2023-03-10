As of late Thursday night, the St. Joseph boys basketball team was taking on Kohler in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Whitefish Bay High School.

Well, that time has changed, and it's much more accommodating for parents, die-hard St. Joe's fans and casual fans alike.

People will be able to make a day out of it and get home from the Milwaukee area before supper time because the WIAA has moved tomorrow's St. Joseph-Kohler final battle before Thursday's state tournament to 1 p.m.

That's right, tip-off is 1 p.m. at Whitefish Bay High School.

- Please stay tuned to Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk on Twitter @mikeramczyk17 for game updates and check www.kenoshanews.com every day for breaking sports news, scores and information about the Kenosha County area.