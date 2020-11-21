St. Joseph falls to Racine Lutheran in Level 2 playoff game

PADDOCK LAKE — Several minutes after the final whistle of his high school football career, St. Joseph's Danny Santarelli stood alone on the field with his head bowed but with a steely-eyed determination and pride that no season-ending loss could ever fade into black.
“We survived adversity,” the 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior linebacker said in perhaps the understatement of the year. “The season wasn’t even supposed to happen. I’m so proud of this team.”
St. Joseph, which finished 3-4, had lost a playoff game to powerhouse Racine Lutheran in lopsided fashion, falling 54-13 in a WIAA Division-5 Level 2 pod championship to a team that ended the regular season ranked No. 7 in the final Division-6 state coaches poll. But that thought was a distant second for the combatants on the side of the field decked in blue and gold.
“Hats off to them,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said of the Crusaders, who won the turnover battle 4-0 and got three touchdowns apiece from Isaiah Folsom and Nolan Kraus. “They’re a great opponent, but I’m really proud of our team (in terms of) what we accomplished this year.
“We got some All-Conference kids, and winning a playoff game (last week in Level 1 over Christian Life, the program’s first playoff win since 2016) and taking a step in the right direction.”
Don’t think for a second that those gains go unnoticed, even by a juggernaut like Racine Lutheran that was laser-focused on adding to its already extensive trophy case.
“Matt and I have a great relationship and we get along,” said Scott Smith, who finished his 26th season at the helm of the Crusaders 8-1 after a spirited game that was marked by several skirmishes. “I know his kids are gonna come play hard and my kids are gonna come play and you’re gonna have that sometimes.
"But when the game’s over, it’s a game. We’re still gonna go on.”
In order to ensure that some normalcy could occur during an unprecedented season that could've been halted at a moment's notice by factors outside a team's control, these two schools simply took care of their own camps.
“Our school spent $120 every day to get a bus so that we could go out to (Mount Pleasant’s) Haban Field to practice out of the city,” said Smith, whose squad’s only loss was a rugged, rain-soaked 19-6 decision to a strong Watertown Luther Prep outfit. “We couldn’t practice at the school (because of the City of Racine’s no-football mandate).
“Every game we played on the road this year.”
Support Local Journalism
Of course, the Crusaders are accustomed to making themselves at home anywhere with a balanced offense led by quarterback Camdin Jansen (11-of-13, 107 yards, two touchdowns), Folsom (15 carries, 104 yards, three touchdowns) and Kraus (seven carries, 34 yards, two touchdowns; eight catches, 81 yards, one touchdown), along with a burly offensive line and an always opportunistic defense and special teams.
“Our offense is pretty tough because there’s a lot of guys we could go to to make plays,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of weapons that we can go to, and still a lot of kids are juniors who are gonna come back and be better at these plays.”
That might be a daunting vision for some, but St. Joseph will be there to eagerly embrace the challenge when next year’s Midwest Classic Conference season rolls around.
On a night that kept growing frostier by the minute and with the game long since decided, the Lancers kept rising up and refusing to merely accept defeat quietly.
With 15.9 seconds left in the opening half and the ball at the Racine Lutheran 8-yard line, Rizzo called a timeout to set up a fourth-down slant pass from junior Jacob Ashmus (11-of-24, 76 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) to senior Max McCarville. When the play broke down, the tandem adjusted on the fly, and after several seconds Ashmus found McCarville in the back of the end zone to cut Racine Lutheran’s lead to 28-7.
Even at game’s end, the Lancers refused to go away gently into the approaching winter. Rizzo called his final timeout with 16.6 seconds left to stop the running clock and set up an offensive chance for one of his senior defensive stalwarts, Sa’iid Robinson or John Skurski.
After drawing a pass interference on the Crusaders in the back of the end zone, Skurski earned a chance to have one final pass thrown from Ashmus in his direction on an untimed down.
“I was trying to get a pass to John Skurski or Sa’iid Robinson, two seniors,” said Rizzo, whose squad finished its season with wins over Burlington Catholic Central, Living Word Lutheran and Christian Life. “Role players and defensive starters. Just trying to get them one last memory there at the end.”
And what a memory it will be for Skurski, who watched the pass barely elude a Crusaders defender and gathered it for the final points of the game and his career.
It was very reflective of the way the Lancers are wired.
“Our mission is to build scholars, stewards and leaders that are going to go out and transform the world,” Rizzo said. “They’re accountable and they respect the game, they respect the classroom, they respect each other, they respect that they have a future, and I think that it says a lot about how they are as people first and foremost."
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!