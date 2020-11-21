St. Joseph falls to Racine Lutheran in Level 2 playoff game

“Our offense is pretty tough because there’s a lot of guys we could go to to make plays,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of weapons that we can go to, and still a lot of kids are juniors who are gonna come back and be better at these plays.”

That might be a daunting vision for some, but St. Joseph will be there to eagerly embrace the challenge when next year’s Midwest Classic Conference season rolls around.

On a night that kept growing frostier by the minute and with the game long since decided, the Lancers kept rising up and refusing to merely accept defeat quietly.

With 15.9 seconds left in the opening half and the ball at the Racine Lutheran 8-yard line, Rizzo called a timeout to set up a fourth-down slant pass from junior Jacob Ashmus (11-of-24, 76 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) to senior Max McCarville. When the play broke down, the tandem adjusted on the fly, and after several seconds Ashmus found McCarville in the back of the end zone to cut Racine Lutheran’s lead to 28-7.

Even at game’s end, the Lancers refused to go away gently into the approaching winter. Rizzo called his final timeout with 16.6 seconds left to stop the running clock and set up an offensive chance for one of his senior defensive stalwarts, Sa’iid Robinson or John Skurski.