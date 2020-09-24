St. Joseph Football Preview: Lancers a year older

As a sophomore, Ashmus was named first-team All-County, throwing for 727 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 167 yards and five more scores.

“My challenge to him was to continue to grow in leadership and become a voice for the team,” Rizzo said. “He’s always had a good arm, a very good athlete. Just really trying to have him take the reins in the huddle, own and take command of the offense with the voice and leadership.

“... So far, so good in that department.”

Ditto for Tolefree, who was second behind Gessert on the team with 203 rushing yards in 2019 and averaged 5.1 per carry in being named honorable mention All-County. A strong back at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Tolefree also plays linebacker.

“He didn’t miss a lift, and he’s taken great strides this year in his athleticism,” Rizzo said.

Also in the backfield will be sophomore Calvion Hunter, who goes just 5-8, 145 pounds but rushed for 169 yards and two scores last season.

“Calvion is just a great little talent,” Rizzo said. “He’s got great moves. He sees the field really well, and he’s got some great speed.”

Like all small-school teams, St. Joseph will rely on a number of players to go both ways.