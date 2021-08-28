St. Joseph football team blanks Cudahy, moves to 2-0 entering conference play

“The O-line played great and the defense played great. It’s easy to go out there when you’re up by a lot and (they) have no points.”

Knockout punches

With 8:40 remaining in the opening half, St. Joseph began to deliver a series of knockout punches when Ashmus spotted Alia breaking loose down the right sideline and hit him in stride from 48 yards away to extend the lead to 21-0.

A little over six minutes later, Ashmus found Schuler streaking open down the left sideline and put the ball perfectly into his waiting arms to balloon the advantage to 28-0 with 2:22 left before intermission.

Less than a minute later, with 1:29 remaining before halftime, Ashmus connected for a second straight time with the towering tight end, this time from 57 yards away on the first play after a Cudahy punt.

At that point, the Lancers had achieved nearly all their first-half goals, precipitating the clock to run continuously throughout the second half.