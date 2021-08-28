St. Joseph football team blanks Cudahy, moves to 2-0 entering conference play

No, it wasn’t a flawless night for the St. Joseph football team in its 35-0 non-conference shutout of Cudahy on Friday at Ameche Field.
For example, standout senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus got sacked twice, once in each half, and lost possession of the ball to end what had been a promising drive midway through the third quarter.
But perhaps the night’s biggest gaffe by the Lancers came courtesy of third-year head coach Matt Rizzo.
“It’s his (16th) birthday,” Rizzo said of sophomore running back Jayden Gordon. “If I could take it back, I would have let Jayden have a touchdown early in the first half.”
Instead, the 6-yard scoring run a mere two minutes into the contest was registered by equally adept senior steamroller Caden Tolefree, sparking St. Joseph to a resounding victory over the visiting Packers of the Woodland Conference in game that was quickly scheduled after the Lancers' previously scheduled Week 2 opponent, St. Viator (Ill.), couldn't make the trip north because of travel restrictions due to COVID.
That was the first step, but Cudahy quickly adjusted by stacking the box with an extra defender, so the high-powered Lancers countered by turning to their electric aerial attack, led by Ashmus.
Matt Rizzo
Rizzo
“They made some good adjustments on our run game” said Rizzo, whose squad improved to 2-0 heading into its Midwest Classic Conference opener on Friday night against Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford Stadium. “We’ve got some pretty good talent on the edges and a great quarterback.”
In other words, game on and game over.
Ashmus in control
Ashmus, protected soundly by an assignment-sure offensive line, had more than enough time to take several deep dropbacks and spot his terrific trio of talented receivers in senior DeAndre Baptiste, junior tight end Luke Schuler and senior Andrew Alia.
“Coach Rizzo let me sling it out a little bit,” said Ashmus, who completed 9-of-15 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, all in the opening half. "But you’ve got to trust your receivers. All I’ve got to do is throw it up and they make the plays. It’s all the receivers.”
That’s a bit of a simplification for a potent passing offense that often merely makes it look easy.
The shortest scoring strike was the first one, a 1-yard screen toss to Baptiste that made it 14-0 Lancers with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
Before the pyrotechnics began in earnest, St. Joseph flexed its defensive might in the form of two timely turnovers that kept Cudahy at bay. The first fumble was scooped by Gordon on the St. Joseph 4-yard line, and the second was recovered by Baptiste at the Lancers' 40.
“It starts on defense and it starts on the O-line,” said Ashmus, who’s now passed for 387 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including 169 yards passing and three scores in a 44-14 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in Week 1.
“The O-line played great and the defense played great. It’s easy to go out there when you’re up by a lot and (they) have no points.”
Knockout punches
With 8:40 remaining in the opening half, St. Joseph began to deliver a series of knockout punches when Ashmus spotted Alia breaking loose down the right sideline and hit him in stride from 48 yards away to extend the lead to 21-0.
A little over six minutes later, Ashmus found Schuler streaking open down the left sideline and put the ball perfectly into his waiting arms to balloon the advantage to 28-0 with 2:22 left before intermission.
Less than a minute later, with 1:29 remaining before halftime, Ashmus connected for a second straight time with the towering tight end, this time from 57 yards away on the first play after a Cudahy punt.
At that point, the Lancers had achieved nearly all their first-half goals, precipitating the clock to run continuously throughout the second half.
“We would have had to play things differently if they would have scored and stopped the clock,” Rizzo said of his sometimes overlooked but stingy defense. “We would have had to play the (starters) more. So that’s the plan: keep ‘em out of the end zone. As Jacob said, our second team and our scout guys did a great job in the second half.”
And the first-team offense and defense did a brilliant job in the opening half, paving the way for a perfect — well, almost — late-summer evening.
ST. JOSEPH 35, CUDAHY 0
Cudahy;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Joseph;14;21;0;0;—;35
First Quarter
SJ—Caden Tolefree 6 run (Andrew Alia kick), 9:55.
SJ—DeAndre Baptiste 1 pass from Jacob Ashmus (Alia kick), 5:37.
Second Quarter
SJ—Alia 48 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 8:40.
SJ—Luke Schuler 27 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 2:22.
SJ—Schuler 57 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 1:29.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
TEAM STATS
Cud;SJ
First downs;1;12
Rushing yards;64;57
Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-8-0;9-15-0
Passing yards;20;218
Punts-Avg.;6-28.8;2-36.0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-35;3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Cudahy: Declan Campbell 7-19, Matt Cieczka 7-21, Michael Syguan 3-19, Arturo Orozco 2-2, Salvator Alcantara 1-2, Preston Heath 4-1, Chris Dondajeski 2-(minus-2). St. Joseph: Jayden Gordon 12-68, Tolefree 5-17, Ben Peterson 2-(minus-8), Ashmus 5-(minus-20).
PASSING—Cudahy: Campbell 2-8-0 20. St. Joseph: Ashmus 9-15-0 218.
RECEIVING—Cudahy: Paul Hawkins 2-20. St. Joseph: Alia 3-93, Schuler 3-91, Baptiste 3-34.