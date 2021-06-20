St. Joseph girls soccer falls shy in state bid

Two of the state's top-five Division-4 girls soccer teams battled Saturday for a berth at this weekend's WIAA State Tournament on the line.
Unfortunately for St. Joseph, that bid fell just shy.
Brookfield Academy, ranked fifth in the latest wissports.net poll, scored the game's only goal on a free kick in the 36th minute and held off the Lancers, ranked third, for a 1-0 victory in the sectional final played at Racine Prairie.
The Lancers closed the spring at 13-2-2 overall, while Brookfield Academy advances to a state semifinal Friday morning at Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Brookfield drew the third seed and faces second-seeded Howards Grove in one 10 a.m. semifinal. Top-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium plays fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the other semifinal, and the winners face off for the championship Friday at 4 p.m.
For St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, the match came down to a number of chances that just didn't fall his team's way.
"We had some great chances in the first half, and at least three to four excellent opportunities to equalize in the second half," Alia said. "Unfortunately, things didn't break our way.
"The girls played their hearts out. It certainly would have been nice to keep playing, but this match doesn't diminish what the girls accomplished this season and what our seniors have done over the course of four years. This team reached a lot of milestones this year and set an even higher bar going forward. That alone says a lot about these girls."
The game's only goal came on a free kick after a foul called against St. Joseph. The shot, from 25 yards out, sailed over the Lancers' wall, was deflected by St. Joseph goalie Sarah Ryan, and Brookfield Academy was able to collect the loose ball and knock it home for the score.
St. Joseph finished with 15 shots, including eight on goal, compared to 11 shots and seven on goal for the Blue Knights. Ryan recorded six saves for the Lancers.
Alia credited Brookfield Academy for its efforts on his two high-scoring players, Martina Harrington and Ava Rizzitano. Harrington still managed four shots on goal in the match.
"They are a well-coached team," he said. "They had a lockdown plan coming in, which, to their credit, they executed. Their midfield did an outstanding job getting back and then doubling up, which really prevented us from getting any easy connections or one on ones."
Alia also lauded the play of Savannah Reed, Sydney Antonneau and Katelyn Vitkus.
Dan Truttschel