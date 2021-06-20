St. Joseph girls soccer falls shy in state bid

Two of the state's top-five Division-4 girls soccer teams battled Saturday for a berth at this weekend's WIAA State Tournament on the line.

Unfortunately for St. Joseph, that bid fell just shy.

Brookfield Academy, ranked fifth in the latest wissports.net poll, scored the game's only goal on a free kick in the 36th minute and held off the Lancers, ranked third, for a 1-0 victory in the sectional final played at Racine Prairie.

The Lancers closed the spring at 13-2-2 overall, while Brookfield Academy advances to a state semifinal Friday morning at Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Brookfield drew the third seed and faces second-seeded Howards Grove in one 10 a.m. semifinal. Top-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium plays fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the other semifinal, and the winners face off for the championship Friday at 4 p.m.

For St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, the match came down to a number of chances that just didn't fall his team's way.

"We had some great chances in the first half, and at least three to four excellent opportunities to equalize in the second half," Alia said. "Unfortunately, things didn't break our way.