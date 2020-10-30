St. Joseph girls volleyball team advances to sectional finals

"I've been coaching them forever, so they know kind of what needs to be done, and I kind of told them all, 'At some point, there's not so much the coaches can really do,'" Witthun said in a phone interview Friday morning. "Now it's just up to the girls. There's a lot of good senior leadership on the team. We'd love to be able to go to state with everything going on, too."

Not bad for a team that couldn't play a two-week chunk of an already shortened season.

"Times are crazy," Witthun said. "To be able to go out and play the way they have, it's a great accomplishment. I'm proud of them. I just tell them, 'You've got to enjoy every moment.' And that's what it's about."

The Lancers were again led by their senior leaders Thursday, as Tori Schuler racked up 18 kills and 19 digs and Sydney Antonneau added 19 digs. Ellie Schuler, Tori's cousin, notched eight kills and 21 assists.

Tori Schuler surpassed 1,000 career digs in the process, adding another milestone to the 1,000-kill mark she reached earlier this season.

"Tori's one-of-a-kind, for sure," Witthun said.

Antonneau, meanwhile, is just two digs shy of 1,000 for her career and will almost certainly reach the mark in the sectional final.