St. Joseph girls volleyball team advances to sectional finals

If you're searching for a sign of the times in the sports world, look no further than the St. Joseph girls volleyball team.
The Lancers missed two weeks of their season because they had to quarantine, and their head coach is now in the midst of a 14-day quarantine herself and is unable to be with the team in person.
Yet the Lancers are now just one win away from the first State Tournament berth in program history.
In a WIAA Division-3 sectional semifinal at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Thursday night, second-seeded St. Joseph made quick work of third-seeded Living Word Lutheran in a 25-11, 25-23, 25-16 sweep.
The Lancers now play at top-seeded Waterloo, ranked No. 2 in the latest WisSports.net Division-3 state coaches poll, in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
And their leader will be watching through a screen.
Whitney Witthun, who's in her 11th season coaching the program, is in a 14-day quarantine due to close contact with someone having COVID-19. She's been watching the team via live stream and connects with her players between games on Face Time if she wants, leaving fourth-year assistant coach Pierce Venta to guide the team in person.
It's a situation Witthun probably couldn't have imagined a year ago, but adaptability reigns in the era of COVID.
"I've been coaching them forever, so they know kind of what needs to be done, and I kind of told them all, 'At some point, there's not so much the coaches can really do,'" Witthun said in a phone interview Friday morning. "Now it's just up to the girls. There's a lot of good senior leadership on the team. We'd love to be able to go to state with everything going on, too."
Not bad for a team that couldn't play a two-week chunk of an already shortened season.
"Times are crazy," Witthun said. "To be able to go out and play the way they have, it's a great accomplishment. I'm proud of them. I just tell them, 'You've got to enjoy every moment.' And that's what it's about."
The Lancers were again led by their senior leaders Thursday, as Tori Schuler racked up 18 kills and 19 digs and Sydney Antonneau added 19 digs. Ellie Schuler, Tori's cousin, notched eight kills and 21 assists.
Tori Schuler surpassed 1,000 career digs in the process, adding another milestone to the 1,000-kill mark she reached earlier this season.
"Tori's one-of-a-kind, for sure," Witthun said.
Antonneau, meanwhile, is just two digs shy of 1,000 for her career and will almost certainly reach the mark in the sectional final.
St. Joseph has already won back-to-back regional titles, something it hadn't done in at least a decade prior to last season, and with a win would advance to the one-day Division-3 State Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Wausau West.
Unfortunately, they would likely again be without their head coach, as Witthun said her quarantine is scheduled to end the day of state.
"I think that would be cutting it close," she said. "... The last thing I want to do is jeopardize anything. I probably would not be able to, but it's not about me. I'd just be so thrilled for my team to be able to do that. It wouldn't matter if I was there in person or not. I would just be happy that they would get to go and do that."
Indeed, in-game adjustments aren't just made on the court these days.
"Our parents have been really supportive," Witthun said. "Everyone's been great. Just as a school community, too, I think best-case scenario with everything going on."
