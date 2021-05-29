St. Joseph grad Ausse 13th in hammer, Indian Trail grad White 17th in discus for Carthage at NCAA DIII nationals

St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse placed third in the men's hammer throw Saturday for the Carthage track and field team at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Ausse, a junior for the Firebirds, posted a throw of 49.89 meters on his first throw, 51.79 on his second and 51.08 on his third, with the 51.79 mark good for 13th.
"Matt was able to come back after not having an outdoor season last year and qualified for his first national meet," Carthage assistant coach Greg Raimondi said in a news release. "He worked hard despite not knowing what this year was going to bring and gained experience at a big-stage meet, making this a great year.
"I am excited to see what Matt is able to accomplish next year."
On Thursday, meanwhile, Indian Trail graduate Joseph White, a freshman with the Firebirds, placed 17th in the discus at nationals.
White defaulted on his first two throws before reaching a mark of 35.25 meters on his third.
From left, Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart, Haribo COO Rick LaBerge, Haribo CFO Wes Saber and Carthage College President John Swallow cut a ribbon during a ceremony announcing a partnership between the college and the candy manufacturer on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Rick LaBerge, chief operating officer of Haribo, left, and Wes Saber, chief financial officer, give Carthage College student Emily Benitez a gift basket as Carthage President John Swallow looks on during a ceremony Thursday announcing a partnership between Carthage and Haribo at the college’s Koenitzer Aquatic Center.
Rick LaBerge, COO of Haribo, speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Rick LaBerge, COO of Haribo, speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Carthage College President John Swallow speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
A ceremony took place at the pool the Carthage College campus announcing a partnership between the college and candy maker Haribo on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Carthage College President John Swallow speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday at the Koenitzer Aquatic Center.
The pool was renamed Haribo Pool as well.
Carthage College Athletic Director Nate Stewart speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday.
Carthage College student Emily Benitez speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Haribo COO Wes Saber speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Rick LaBerge, COO of Haribo, speaks during a ceremony announcing the partnership between Haribo and Carthage on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
