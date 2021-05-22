St. Joseph grad Ausse, Indian Trail grad White advance to D3 track and field nationals for Carthage

A pair of county high school graduates will be competing for the Carthage track and field team in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.
On Monday, the NCAA announced the qualifiers for the meet. St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse, a junior for the Firebirds, received an invite in the hammer throw, while Indian Trail graduate Joseph White, a freshman, received an invite in the discus.
The meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, N.C., on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.
"Both guys are throwing their best at the right time of year and will represent the Carthage track and field program well in Greensboro," Carthage head coach Josh Henry said in a news release.
At the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championships in Rock Island, Ill., earlier this month, Ausse hit a mark of 56.35 meters on his second attempt in the hammer throw, a collegiate-best and a throw that earned him a conference title. That mark also placed Ausse 15th in the country heading into the national meet.
"Matt has had an incredible year," Henry said. "The first indication he was ready for a big breakthrough came when he cracked into our top-10 list for the weight throw this indoor season.
"From that point forward, Matt consistently performed well, and his improvement culminated in a huge toss in the hammer throw at the CCIW Championships a few weeks ago."
White, meanwhile, placed second in the discus at the CCIW Championship Meet before hitting a career-mark of 49.34 meters at the Dr. Keeler Invitational in Naperville, Ill., the following weekend. White will enter nationals seeded 17th in the country in the discus.
"Joseph has had a very impressive year, especially considering he is only a freshman," Henry said. "Over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons, he has demonstrated the ability to throw well in all of the throws disciplines but has truly excelled in the discus throw.
"The fact that the discus has been Joseph's strongest event this year doesn't come as much of a surprise, as it is the event he had the most experience and success with coming out of high school."
White will be first to compete for the Firebirds at nationals, as the men's discus is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. The men's hammer throw will take place for Ausse on the final day of the meet, Saturday, with a 10:30 a.m. start time.