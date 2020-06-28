St. Joseph grads Del Fava, McTernan excelling

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are professional sports leagues that will be playing this week, and St. Joseph graduate Kate Del Fava is part of one.

Earlier this month, Utah Royals FC of the National Women’s Soccer League announced that it had signed Del Fava for the 2020 season with an option for the 2021 season.

The Royals open their Challenge Cup schedule Tuesday against the Houston Dash at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Del Fava, a midfielder, was selected in the second round (12th overall) of the NWSL Draft in January.

“I”m thrilled to be a part of the Royals FC organization to begin my professional journey,” Del Fava said in a news release. “It’s been a dream of mine to play professional soccer my whole life, and to have that dream become a reality with such a great club and amazing teammates and coaches is a dream come true.”

After her career with the Lancers, Del Fava was a four-year standout on the women’s soccer team at Illinois State, scoring 25 goals in 84 appearances during her four seasons.