St. Joseph grads Del Fava, McTernan excelling

There are professional sports leagues that will be playing this week, and St. Joseph graduate Kate Del Fava is part of one.
Earlier this month, Utah Royals FC of the National Women’s Soccer League announced that it had signed Del Fava for the 2020 season with an option for the 2021 season.
The Royals open their Challenge Cup schedule Tuesday against the Houston Dash at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
Del Fava, a midfielder, was selected in the second round (12th overall) of the NWSL Draft in January.
“I”m thrilled to be a part of the Royals FC organization to begin my professional journey,” Del Fava said in a news release. “It’s been a dream of mine to play professional soccer my whole life, and to have that dream become a reality with such a great club and amazing teammates and coaches is a dream come true.”
After her career with the Lancers, Del Fava was a four-year standout on the women’s soccer team at Illinois State, scoring 25 goals in 84 appearances during her four seasons.
Last year, she was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year after leading the conference in goals (17), points (39) shots on goal (35) and game-winning goals (six). She was an All-MVC first-team selection three times and last season was named MVC Offensive Player of the Week five times, a conference record.
After playing in every game during her career at Illinois State, starting all but two, Del Fava left the program sixth all-time in goals, seventh in points and fourth in game-winning goals and holds the record for most minutes played by a field player with 7,099.
Del Fava also excelled in the classroom, where she was named a Senior CLASS Award All-American, a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American, was a two-time CoSida Academic All-American and the 2019 Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. She was named the Linda Herman Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 academic year.
Additionally, she was an Illinois State Robert G. Bone Scholar, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an undergraduate student at Illinois State.
McTernan in Patriot League
John Michael McTernan, a 2018 St. Joseph graduate, last week was announced as a member of the Patriot League’s Academic Honor Roll. McTernan is a rising junior at NCAA Division I Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and is on the men’s tennis team.
The Patriot League’s nine men’s tennis programs combined to place 87 student-athletes on the Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a 3.20 or better grade-point average and have participated in one of the Patriot League’s winter or spring championship sports.
McTernan was a team captain for the Lancers during his junior and senior seasons and a four-year member of the varsity boys tennis team.
The Patriot League is comprised of Army West Point, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland and Navy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!