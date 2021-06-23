St. Joseph Lancers beat Ozaukee in baseball sectional final

RANDOM LAKE — After an easy run through its first opponent at Tuesday's WIAA Division-3 sectional baseball tournament, St. Joseph had to fight through a much tougher battle with a state berth on the line.
That's just what the Lancers did — and they knocked off an unbeaten squad to get there.
St. Joseph's Frank McGuire broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning, followed by another RBI single by Andrew Setter for some insurance, to lift the Lancers to a 6-4 victory over Ozaukee in the sectional final. The Lancers earned a spot in the final with a 20-3 victory earlier in the day Tuesday over Palmyra-Eagle.
The win improved the Lancers, ranked seventh in the latest wissports.net poll, to 23-1 overall and sends them to the WIAA State Tournament on Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
St. Joseph is making its sixth trip to the State Tournament and first since 2018.
Joining St. Joseph in the field are top-ranked Coleman, Eau Claire Regis and Marathon. The seeds had yet to be determined Wednesday afternoon. One semifinal is set for 11:05 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m., with the state championship game at 6:05 p.m.
"I'm so proud of our whole team, especially the seniors," St. Joseph coach Ryne Gavinski said. "They have put in the work in the offseason for four straight years, been in the gym, in the weight room and in the (batting) cages day-in and day-out, and it has paid off.
"I can't emphasize enough how the seniors and their leadership has really been the engine that drives this team. And Tuesday's victories were a complete team effort. Every single player had a role in winning those two sectional games and taking us to state. I'm so proud of these kids. They deserve it."
Tied at 4-4 in the seventh, the Lancers' game-winning rally began with a single by Jack Davidson, followed by an Ozaukee error that allowed Brady Davidson to reach.
Jack Davidson scored on McGuire's hit, and Brady Davidson crossed home on Setter's single.
St. Joseph relief pitcher Max McCarville retired three straight Ozaukee batters in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve the victory. Starting pitcher Luke Schuler worked the first 5⅔ innings, and allowed four runs, five hits, two walks and struck out nine.
Ozaukee, ranked fifth by wissports, took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Alabama recruit Noah Miller, the state's top-ranked senior.
But the Lancers answered right back with a sacrifice fly by Peter Ruffolo that drove in McGuire, who led off the second inning with a double. St. Joseph took its first lead in the third inning on a fielder's choice by Brady Davidson that chased home Max McCarville, who had doubled.
The lead, which changed hands five times in the game, went back to Ozaukee in the fourth inning on the strength of two doubles and a walk that gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead.
Once again, the Lancers answered with two runs in the fifth, this time on a two-run single by Brady Davidson, to retake the lead at 4-3, before Ozaukee knotted the game at 4-4 to set up St. Joseph's late-inning heroics.
Setter led the Lancers' 10-hit attack with three, including a double and an RBI, followed by McGuire (two hits, double, run, RBI), Brady Davidson (hit, three RBI), Jack Davidson (hit, walk, two runs), Matt Schulte (double, run), McCarville (double, run) and Ruffolo (RBI).
Lancers cruise
St. Joseph used a six-run third inning to build a commanding 10-3 lead and then punctuated the win with a 10-run seventh to roll past Palmyra-Eagle in the sectional semifinal.
The Lancers collected 19 hits in the game, as every batter in the lineup had at least one.
Leaders were Jack Davidson (four hits, double, four runs, two RBI), McGuire (three hits, two doubles, two runs, two RBI), Setter (three hits, two runs, two RBI), Schulte (three hits, triple, three runs, two RBI), Ruffolo (run, two RBI), McCarville (run, three RBI), Schuler (two runs) and Jacob Ashmus (two runs).
Setter pitched six innings to earn the win, as he allowed two runs, six hits, one walk and struck out four. Jack Davidson worked the seventh inning, and allowed one run, one hit, one walk and struck out one.