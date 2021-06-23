St. Joseph Lancers beat Ozaukee in baseball sectional final

RANDOM LAKE — After an easy run through its first opponent at Tuesday's WIAA Division-3 sectional baseball tournament, St. Joseph had to fight through a much tougher battle with a state berth on the line.

That's just what the Lancers did — and they knocked off an unbeaten squad to get there.

St. Joseph's Frank McGuire broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning, followed by another RBI single by Andrew Setter for some insurance, to lift the Lancers to a 6-4 victory over Ozaukee in the sectional final. The Lancers earned a spot in the final with a 20-3 victory earlier in the day Tuesday over Palmyra-Eagle.

The win improved the Lancers, ranked seventh in the latest wissports.net poll, to 23-1 overall and sends them to the WIAA State Tournament on Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

St. Joseph is making its sixth trip to the State Tournament and first since 2018.

Joining St. Joseph in the field are top-ranked Coleman, Eau Claire Regis and Marathon. The seeds had yet to be determined Wednesday afternoon. One semifinal is set for 11:05 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m., with the state championship game at 6:05 p.m.