 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph shuts out Living Word Lutheran
View Comments
St. Joseph 27, Living Word Lutheran 0

St. Joseph shuts out Living Word Lutheran

{{featured_button_text}}
SJ Football 5

St. Joseph junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus and head coach Matt Rizzo chat during the Lancers’ Week 1 game against Burlington Catholic Central. The Lancers shut out Living Word Lutheran, 27-0, in Midwest Classic Conference action Saturday in Jackson.

 PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK

The St. Joseph football team authored a 27-0 shutout of Living Word Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Jackson.

After their Week 3 game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Brookfield Academy, the Lancers improved to 2-1. The Timberwolves dropped to 1-3.

Junior running back Caden Tolefree had a big game for St. Joseph, rushing for 119 yards on just six carries. His 26-yard touchdown run three minutes into the game put the Lancers up 7-0. Tolefree added a 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Sophomore Calvion Hunter, meanwhile, ran for 28 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while freshman Jayden Gordon also rushed for 28 yards and added a nine-yard scoring run in the fourth.

The Lancers rushed for 171 yards overall.

Junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus finished 9-of-16 passing for 92 yards, as senior Max McCarville caught four passes for 20 yards, senior Jack Davidson caught two for 15 and senior Frankie McGuire had a 44-yard reception.

The Lancers overcame four lost fumbles, recovering two of their own and holding the Timberwolves to 221 total yards.

St. Joseph is one game back of 3-0 Racine Lutheran and a half-game behind 2-0 Brookfield Academy in the Midwest Classic standings. The Lancers host Watertown Luther Prep in a non-conference game Saturday at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badgers move up in AP Top 25 poll
College

Badgers move up in AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bradford’s Dan Rossman talks about the win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert