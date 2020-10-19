St. Joseph shuts out Living Word Lutheran

The St. Joseph football team authored a 27-0 shutout of Living Word Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Jackson.

After their Week 3 game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Brookfield Academy, the Lancers improved to 2-1. The Timberwolves dropped to 1-3.

Junior running back Caden Tolefree had a big game for St. Joseph, rushing for 119 yards on just six carries. His 26-yard touchdown run three minutes into the game put the Lancers up 7-0. Tolefree added a 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Sophomore Calvion Hunter, meanwhile, ran for 28 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while freshman Jayden Gordon also rushed for 28 yards and added a nine-yard scoring run in the fourth.

The Lancers rushed for 171 yards overall.

Junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus finished 9-of-16 passing for 92 yards, as senior Max McCarville caught four passes for 20 yards, senior Jack Davidson caught two for 15 and senior Frankie McGuire had a 44-yard reception.

The Lancers overcame four lost fumbles, recovering two of their own and holding the Timberwolves to 221 total yards.