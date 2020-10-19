St. Joseph shuts out Living Word Lutheran

The St. Joseph football team authored a 27-0 shutout of Living Word Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Jackson.
After their Week 3 game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Brookfield Academy, the Lancers improved to 2-1. The Timberwolves dropped to 1-3.
Junior running back Caden Tolefree had a big game for St. Joseph, rushing for 119 yards on just six carries. His 26-yard touchdown run three minutes into the game put the Lancers up 7-0. Tolefree added a 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Sophomore Calvion Hunter, meanwhile, ran for 28 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while freshman Jayden Gordon also rushed for 28 yards and added a nine-yard scoring run in the fourth.
The Lancers rushed for 171 yards overall.
Junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus finished 9-of-16 passing for 92 yards, as senior Max McCarville caught four passes for 20 yards, senior Jack Davidson caught two for 15 and senior Frankie McGuire had a 44-yard reception.
The Lancers overcame four lost fumbles, recovering two of their own and holding the Timberwolves to 221 total yards.
St. Joseph is one game back of 3-0 Racine Lutheran and a half-game behind 2-0 Brookfield Academy in the Midwest Classic standings. The Lancers host Watertown Luther Prep in a non-conference game Saturday at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!