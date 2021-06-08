St. Joseph's Dippel, Christian Life's Stinespring just shy of reaching state from D-3 boys golf sectional

St. Joseph junior Thomas Dippel and Christian Life senior Caleb Stinespring came up just short of advancing to the State Tournament out of a WIAA Division-3 boys golf sectional Monday at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.

Dippel shot an 84, carding a 43 on the front nine and a 41 on the back, to tie for 13th place, while Stinespring totaled an 85, shooting a 40 on the front and a 45 on the back, to tie for 15th. Dippel was two shots back and Stinespring three shots back of the 82 posted by Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs senior Teddy Schumacher that earned the final qualifying spot for the Division-3 State Tournament, scheduled for next week Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.

St. Joseph also qualified for sectionals as a team but carded a team total of 408 on Monday to place 12th and last in the sectional team scores.

In addition to Dippel for the Lancers, senior Sam Paupore shot a 100 (47-53), junior Ryan Paupore (57-55) and senior Aidan O'Brien (55-57) each shot a 112 and freshman Matthew Keeler carded a 130 (63-67).

Kohler (340) and Racine Lutheran (342) had the top two team scores to advance to the Division-3 State Tournament as teams, while Racine Lutheran senior Brady Wilks won medalist honors with a 76 (39-37).