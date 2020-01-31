Stargell goes to next level in Hawks' win

Simply put, Indian Trail junior Ezra Stargell was on a different level Friday night.
And there wasn't anything anybody could do to slow him down.
In his first game back after missing the last 10, Stargell poured in 27 points, but even more impactful was his steady dose of no-look, one handed bullet passes to open teammates to lead the Hawks to an 86-74 Southeast Conference victory over host Kenosha Tremper.
For Stargell, the chance to reunite with his teammates was something that he had been waiting for.
"We just have that connection," Stargell said. "We've been playing (together) basically since sixth grade. The Tremper games are always like this. The atmosphere is crazy because it's a crosstown rival.
"We just have to keep working from here. We can't be satisfied."
Indian Trail (8-8, 5-5) led by just three points at halftime but began pulling away about midway through the second half.
And then a three-possession stretch put the Hawks comfortably in front.
Senior Anthony Bernero (23 points, 10 rebounds), who had been saddled with two early fouls in the first half that relegated him to a spectator, started a 6-0 run with a strong basket inside, followed by two rapid-fire assists from Stargell, the first to junior Kyle Andrews and one to Bernero to build the lead to 17 points at 70-53.
Stargell unofficially finished the night with nine assists.
"He makes everybody around him better," Indian Trail coach Al Anderson said. "Guys get more time to shoot the basketball, because the focus is on (him) when he's driving. He's a super unselfish player. Obviously, he makes our team go."
Tremper coach Ben Chamness tipped his hat to Stargell as well.
"I thought he controlled the game," Chamness said. "His ability to handle the ball and make plays for himself and other people gave us a lot of difficulties. He was able to control the pace, do a lot of things he wanted and got them rolling."
A 3-pointer by Tremper senior Jyon Young (30 points, four rebounds) and two free throws by senior Blake Hoffman (13 points, three rebounds, three steals) pulled the Trojans back within eight points in the final 1:49, but another 6-0 Indian Trail run ended the threat.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair throughout.
A 3-pointer against Tremper's zone defense by Andrews gave the Hawks a 26-25 lead, but the Trojans (11-5, 5-5) answered with back-to-back treys of their own to take a five-point advantage.
Junior Preston Chamberlain knocked down a trey from the side, followed by another from the top of the arc by Young with 2:24 left before halftime.
But the Hawks responded with a 9-1 flurry in the final 1:08 to head to the intermission with a three-point lead at 35-32.
"I thought, in the first half, our zone kept (Stargell) at bay with his penetration," Chamness said. "I thought that was an important thing. He wasn't hurting us with that penetration (like he) did in the second half. We went more man-to-man after we got down in the second half."
Stargell closed the rally with two straight baskets, the first off a steal and assist by Andrews, followed by another off a fast break in the waning seconds.
Indian Trail senior Jeremiah Suber added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, while senior Jake Gross chipped in with 13 points for the Trojans.
Anderson said the win wasn't only big just because of the rivalry, but looking down the road, it could help the Hawks when the WIAA tournament rolls around.
"Every conference game is a big win," he said. "They all get pumped up for the crosstown rivalry. Tremper's record is a lot better than ours, but now we've gotten them twice this year, so hopefully we can keep winning, and come seeding meeting, if we can get close to them, hopefully I can bring something like that up to help us out.
"If you want to get to the big dance, the final thing, you have to beat everyone any one. You just want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the year."