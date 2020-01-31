Stargell goes to next level in Hawks' win

But the Hawks responded with a 9-1 flurry in the final 1:08 to head to the intermission with a three-point lead at 35-32.

"I thought, in the first half, our zone kept (Stargell) at bay with his penetration," Chamness said. "I thought that was an important thing. He wasn't hurting us with that penetration (like he) did in the second half. We went more man-to-man after we got down in the second half."

Stargell closed the rally with two straight baskets, the first off a steal and assist by Andrews, followed by another off a fast break in the waning seconds.

Indian Trail senior Jeremiah Suber added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, while senior Jake Gross chipped in with 13 points for the Trojans.

Anderson said the win wasn't only big just because of the rivalry, but looking down the road, it could help the Hawks when the WIAA tournament rolls around.

"Every conference game is a big win," he said. "They all get pumped up for the crosstown rivalry. Tremper's record is a lot better than ours, but now we've gotten them twice this year, so hopefully we can keep winning, and come seeding meeting, if we can get close to them, hopefully I can bring something like that up to help us out.

"If you want to get to the big dance, the final thing, you have to beat everyone any one. You just want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the year."

