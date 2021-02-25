State-bound gymnasts have formed strong bonds

“I want my gymnasts to have solid routines they are proud of and know they went all-out,” Miller said this week. “That's all I can really ask for. Their experience at state is going to be a special moment, especially for the seniors. So I want this moment to really resonate with them, to have the ultimate state experience.

“I don't think winning is going to be the mindset these girls are going to have. Their skills and talent (are) what I think we should focus on, rather than just to win or not. Like I said, I want them to 'hit.' That means taking it skill by skill, event by event. I know they have it in them to do very well.”

This year's WUW team has been especially impressive, as COVID-19 restrictions postponed the start of the regular season, limited competition and created constant uncertainty. But the Panthers haven’t lost a step, whether they were competing or supporting from the bench.

“This team is very special, because they give each other so much energy,” Miller said. “If you can't tell from this year, our team hasn't been able to have fan sections. Not that they didn't before, but their cheers and their support for one another is what makes them special.