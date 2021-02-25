State-bound gymnasts have formed strong bonds

BURLINGTON — As the Wilmot Co-op gymnastics squad — which comprises gymnasts from Wilmot, Union Grove and Williams Bay — warmed up Monday afternoon in the small gym at Burlington's Karcher Middle School, they were joined by members of the Burlington/Badger Combined team.
The girls may be on different teams now, but they still act like the teammates they once were.
The Wilmot Co-op team, referred to as WUW, and Burlington/Badger, referred as BBG, finished one-two last weekend in a WIAA Division-1 sectional at Hartford, so both teams will compete in the team competition Saturday in the Division-1 State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
While the girls on each team will competing against each other for a state title Saturday, many were teammates in 2019 when the teams were part of the same extra-large co-op, Burlington/Badger/Wilmot, or BBW.
BBW won four consecutive Division-1 silver trophies as the team runner-up at state from 2011 to 2014.
And while the co-op is now split up, both WUW — which finished second at state last year — and BBG practice together every single day in Burlington, and they're all good friends.
So when asked Monday who wants to win team state Saturday, BBG senior Ava Trent’s answer was telling.
“We want to finish 1-2,” she said, referring to BBG and WUW taking the top two spots, regardless of who gets first.
WUW senior Malia Bronson, who came up the ranks as a youth at the Walworth County Gymnastics Center in Elkhorn with Trent — both live in the Lake Geneva area — seconded that notion.
Bronson and Trent were teammates on the 2018 and 2019 BBW teams, both of which advanced to state. Bronson said even though Trent is technically going against WUW this weekend, they will always be teammates.
It helps when you practice every day at the same place together.
“It’s so special, especially for me and ‘Ave,' being our fourth year in a row going to state,” Bronson said Monday. “We do everything together, we practice together, we go on bus rides together, it’s the same team dynamic all the way around.
“It’s really special going back-to-back four years. Our freshman year, we didn’t really know what it was all about, but now as seniors, it’s really cool.”
WUW won the sectional at Hartford with a team score of 145.75, while BBG was second with 143.425.
“I think we went in super confident,” WUW senior Jaden Pye said of the sectional.
Pye took fourth in the all-around at sectionals with a 37.025 to advance to state in the all-around as an individual. WUW junior Annie Murphy, meanwhile, returned after a back injury kept her out two weeks to finish third in the all-around at sectionals with a 37.125.
WUW sophomore Leeza Patterson also qualified for state individually on the balance beam with a sectional score of 9.25 and in the floor exercise with a 9.425.
Came up together
Trent, Bronson and Pye all came up at the Walworth County Gymnastics Center, and as youngsters they all dabbled at Lakes Area Gymnastics in Burlington, as well.
“Even though we got split up — I’m not going to get into it — but the fact (is) we’re still going strong,” Bronson said.
Added Trent: “It shows how strong of a team we are."
Trent said she hopes to hit her uneven bars routine, which she said is her favorite event. Pye is excited about doing well in her favorite event, the floor exercise. WUW senior Hannah Clark, meanwhile, said her personal goal is to not get injured, since she is fully recovered from a recent injury.
Finally, Bronson said it’s their last gymnastics meet, so it’s all gravy.
“My main thing is taking it all in, hopefully we finish 1-2,” Bronson said. “Whatever happens, happens, and I want to do the best we can. Not too many tears, I don’t want to get too emotional.”
Win or lose, the tears will flow.
For WUW head coach Jordin Miller, winning isn’t everything. She simply wants her girls to “hit,” or just successfully complete, their routines. The margin for error in the sport is so thin, so nothing is given.
“I want my gymnasts to have solid routines they are proud of and know they went all-out,” Miller said this week. “That's all I can really ask for. Their experience at state is going to be a special moment, especially for the seniors. So I want this moment to really resonate with them, to have the ultimate state experience.
“I don't think winning is going to be the mindset these girls are going to have. Their skills and talent (are) what I think we should focus on, rather than just to win or not. Like I said, I want them to 'hit.' That means taking it skill by skill, event by event. I know they have it in them to do very well.”
This year's WUW team has been especially impressive, as COVID-19 restrictions postponed the start of the regular season, limited competition and created constant uncertainty. But the Panthers haven’t lost a step, whether they were competing or supporting from the bench.
“This team is very special, because they give each other so much energy,” Miller said. “If you can't tell from this year, our team hasn't been able to have fan sections. Not that they didn't before, but their cheers and their support for one another is what makes them special.
"At each event, before each routine, you will find one girl talking to their teammate and hyping each other up. It is not just an individual sport. This team truly works as a team, no matter what.”
Kenosha gymnasts at state
The Kenosha Combined team, which includes Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central, did not compete in the team event at sectionals but did send a pair of gymnasts to Saturday's Division-1 State Meet as individuals.
Maggie Losch, a senior at Indian Trail, finished second in the all-around at sectionals with a score of 37.175. She was fourth on the beam, third in the floor exercise, fourth on the bars and fifth in the vault and will compete in the all-around Saturday.
Grace Corcoran, a senior at Tremper, was first on the beam at sectionals with a 9.45 and will compete Saturday in that event.
The meet will be conducted in two sessions, each comprising six rotations. The first session begins at noon, while the second session begins at 5 p.m.