STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Indian Trail turning into a running powerhouse

It's still exciting, don't get it twisted, but the Indian Trail runners have been in this position before.

In fact, it's becoming a trend.

When the Hawks boys and girls runners take off today at 1:20 p.m. (girls) and 3:10 (boys), it definitely will not be foreign territory at the Ridges Golf Course in Madison.

It's the fifth consecutive year qualifying for the WIAA cross country state meet for the boys and fourth of five years for the girls.

Indian Trail head coach Brain Vanderhoef said on Friday, though, that getting to this point never gets old.

"It's a great feeling to have the boys and girls team qualify for state," Vanderhoef said. "They have been working very hard for a few months now and it's outstanding to see them accomplish their goals.

"For the girls the key to success or running as a team. The girls ran a very intelligent race (at sectionals), knowing where they needed to be and what they needed to beat in order to qualify the state. For the boys it was very similar. However, it's hard to talk about the sectional and not bring up the outstanding performance by our top runner, Remy (Strichartz). Remy won the boys race and each time you have an athlete win a race, let alone a sectional, that should be celebrated."

For Strichartz, a sophomore, winning is kind of his thing.

Along with sectionals, Strichartz won the Kenosha County Open at UW-Parkside.

He's not only active on the trails, but also in the classroom. Strichartz runs track and cross country and participates in Business Academy and DECA at Indian Trail High School. Junior Holden Forgette is the boys' No. 2. As for the girls, it's more of an overall team effort.

"Remy is our top runner and is quite involved in many school activities," Vanderhoef said. "Holden is our #2 runner. He is super coachable and does what is asked of him each week, putting our team in a position to succeed. Our girls have fluctuated who is our top runner throughout the season. Each week it could be someone different. What makes them special and sets them apart is they are a pretty close-knit group."

Vanderhoef believes his squads can crack the top 15 at Division 1 state, which involves 20 boys and 20 girls teams.

With hundreds of runners, finishing tops in Kenosha County could also be a goal.

Along with both Indian Trail teams, several country individuals qualified for the state meet.

Senior Lucas Sternberg and junior Travis Verhaalen will be running lane 3 Saturday. Senior Owen Erickson of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther will join them in lane 3.

In the Division 3 race at 2 p.m., Christian Life junior Sam Adams will compete.

The lone girls state qualifier from the county is Kenosha Tremper junior Tess Callahan.

"We believe finishing in the top 15 or 16 is realistic for both teams," Vanderhoef said. "Our goals for the athletes are to run a smart race. Run a race that gets them in front of the masses, stay controlled, gain confidence, and finish strong."

Along with Strichartz and Forgette, Indian Trail's lineup will include senior Henry Pratt, sophomores Zackery Taylor and Aaron Zhang, and freshmen Alex Zabel and Joseph Rojas.

The girls team features senior Alissa Taylor, juniors Audrey Shreve, Grace Kozel, Kate Herrmann, Rachel Helmke and Riya Patel, and sophomore Janiyah Taylor.