State golf: Huss has consistent performance in WSGA State Amateur

Cameron Huss more than held his own this week in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.

The Kenosha golfer was consistent and just missed finishing in the top 10 in the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s main event that ended Thursday at the Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa.

Huss shot back-to-back 74s Monday and Tuesday for a total of 148 to make the cut by five shots, then had a 75 in the third round Wednesday before finishing strong with a 1-under 71 for a four-day total of 294 to tie for 13th.

Huss was eight strokes behind winner Tyler Obermueller of Hudson, who totaled 3-under 286. Obermueller, who also won the State Amateur in 2009, edged hometown favorite Adam Miller of Nekoosa by one stroke.

Tony Romo of Dallas, who won the American Century Celebrity Championship in a playoff the previous week, shot his best round, a 74, in the second round and he finished in a tie for 49th at 307.