State golf: O'Reilly has best Kenosha finish at College Showcase

Elle O’Reilly, who will be a senior at Central High School in the fall, had the best finish among Kenosha golfers Sunday and Monday at the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin/Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation College Showcase on the Irish Course at Whistling Straits in Haven.

O’Reilly tied for 10th with rounds of 91 and 83 for a total of 174.

Camille DeLost of Kenosha, who will be in eighth grade this fall, totaled 103-91—194 to finish 20th and Payton Morton of Twin Lakes, who will be a junior at Wilmot, shot 112-118—230 and finished 29th.

In the boys’ part of the Showcase, Aidan Hawkins of Bristol, who will be a junior at Central, was one of just two Kenosha County players in the field.

Hawkins shot 89-86—175 to tie for 43rd and Owen DeRousse of Kenosha, who will be a junior at Tremper, shot 92-93—185 and tied for 63rd.

WSGA WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker, who will be juniors at Central this fall, were the only two Kenosha players to compete in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at West Bend Country Club Tuesday and Wednesday.

Katelyn had the best result, shooting rounds of 81, 88 and 87 for a total of 256 to finish 36th in the 50-player field. Kylie shot 89-85-93—267 and tied for 44th.