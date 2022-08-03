State golf: Walker loses in playoff in WPGA Sherri Steinhauer tournament

The summer of Racine’s Norah Roberts continued Tuesday with another big tournament victory.

The senior-to-be at Union Grove High School won her second straight big tournament Tuesday by winning the Sherri Steinhauer Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation Tournament at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

Roberts, who won the WPGA Junior Girls Championship on July 27, beat a familiar foe, Central High School junior-to-be Kylie Walker, in a one-hole playoff after both players finished at 1-under-par 143 in the two-day tournament.

Roberts had the round of the day in the second round, a 4-under 68, after shooting a 3-over 75 in the first round Monday. She had seven birdies in her round to pull her into a tie with Walker, who led after the first round with an even-par 72.

Walker had a 71 Tuesday and they finished four shots ahead of their nearest competitors, Hannah Dunk of Janesville and Payton Haugen of Brookfield (147s).

Roberts actually had a one-shot lead after 16 holes, but a bogey on the par-3 17th hole dropped her back into a tie with Walker, who had a par. Both girls had birdies on the par-5 18th hole to finish in a tie and went back to 18 for the playoff.

Roberts repeated her birdie on the hole and Walker had a bogey to give Roberts the title.

The victory also helped Roberts extend her lead in the yearly WPGA Junior Girls points standings as she tries to repeat as Player of the Year. She passed Dunk and Haugen after winning the Girls Championship and has 1,830 points. Haugen is second at 1,712.5 and Dunk is third at 1,520.

Other Racine County golfers in the field were Prairie senior-to-be Sophia Lawler (tied for 22nd, 161); Roberts’ Union Grove senior teammate Allie McBryde (tied for 34th, 167); and recent Prairie graduate Madeline Maraccini (84th, 204).

Other Kenosha County golfers in the field besides Walker were her twin sister, Katelyn (tied for sixth, 150); Elle O’Reilly of Kenoha (tied for 49th, 175); and Payton Morton of Twin Lakes (tied for 51st, 176).