State golf: Walker twins contend in WPGA Junior Girls Championship; Racine's Roberts wins title

Norah Roberts won her second straight Wisconsin PGA Junior Girls Championship Wednesday, but it wasn’t easy.

The Racine golfer won four matches Tuesday and Wednesday, with two of them going extra holes, to become just the third girl to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

Three Kenosha players, twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker and Elle O’Reilly, also played in the championship flight of the tournament at the Hartford Golf Club. The twins had the misfortune of playing each other in the second round and O’Reilly was paired against Kylie in the first round.

Roberts was the No. 10 seed after the 18-hole qualifying round Monday, then nearly was eliminated in her first match on Tuesday.

Playing against No. 7 seed Claire Kelbel of Sussex, Roberts was 2 holes down with three to play, then got within one hole with a par on the par-4 16th hole.

After both golfers parred 17, a par-3, Roberts made a birdie on the par-4 18th hole and Kelbel parred to send the match to extra holes.

Roberts won the first extra hole to advance, but there was another close one coming up. After beating No. 2 seed McKenna Nelson of Beaver Dam 4 and 2 in the second round Tuesday, Roberts needed overtime again to beat No. 3 seed Payton Haugen of Brookfield in the semifinals Wednesday morning.

This time, Roberts led most of the back nine and was 1-up coming to the 18th hole, but had a bogey to Haugen’s par to tie the match.

Roberts prevailed on the second extra hole to reach the final against No. 4 seed Grace Durkin of Green Bay, and Roberts had little drama in that match.

Roberts trailed by one hole after the sixth hole, then got the match all square on the par-4 seventh hole with a birdie. She had three more birdies over the next eight holes and led 3-up after 15, closing out a 3 and 2 victory with a par on 16.

The last player to win back-to-back titles was Kelsey Verbeten of Green Bay in 2004 and 2005. Last year, Roberts became just the second Racine County player to win the title, joining Racine's Breinnan Pirk (1993).

Kenosha's Carly Werwie won in 2003 and is the only Kenosha County winner.

Katelyn Walker was the No. 1 seed after leading qualifying with a 2-under-par 70, and Kylie Walker was the No. 9 seed, and each won their first matches to set up the fateful meeting. Katelyn beat No. 16 Vivian Cressman of Middleton 2 and 1 and Kylie beat No. 8 O’Reilly 3 and 2.

Kylie got the better of her sister, never trailing in the match and winning 3 and 2. Kylie was eliminated by Durkin 1-up in the semifinals.

Racine’s Sophia Lawler was the No. 12 seed in the first flight and won her first match 1-up over No. 5 Madison Haugen of Brookfield, then lost to No. 4 Hannah Dunk of Janesville 7 and 5 in the second round. Dunk went on to win the first flight title.

Kenosha’s Camille DeLost won the third flight championship, winning her first match 7 and 6, her second match 3 and 2 and beating Leah Balsbaugh of Sussex 5 and 4 in the title match.