State golf: Werwie-Swartz ties for third at WPGA Women’s State Open

Kenosha professional golfer Carly Werwie-Swartz played pretty well Thursday, considering she’s playing for two.

Werwie-Swartz, the head women’s golf coach at Loyola University in Chicago, shot a 4-over-par 76 in the final round and tied for third in the 54-hole Wisconsin PGA Wisconsin State Women’s Open at the Woodlands course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.

Werwie-Swartz, who is five months pregnant, had a strong back nine, making back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. She finished in a three-way tie for third at 223 with pro Taitum Beck Waterford, who had the best round of the day (73), and amateur Mia Seeman of Milton, the defending champion.

The 26th annual tournament was contested over three rounds for the first time this year.

Amateur Emily Lauterbach of Hartland, who won the tournament in 2020, won the tournament title in a one-hole playoff over Bobbi Stricker of Madison, the daughter of PGA Champions Tour player Steve Stricker.

Lauterbach and Stricker tied for first at even-par 216 and Lauterbach had a chance to win outright, but made a bogey on the final hole after Stricker made a par.

On the first playoff hole, Lauterbach made a five-foot birdie putt to win the playoff and the title.

Kylie Walker, who as a sophomore last fall led Central High School to its first WIAA Division 1 state title, tied for 24th at 246. Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, and Norah Roberts of Racine, who will be a senior at Union Grove this fall, both missed the cut.

