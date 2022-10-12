STATE TENNIS PREVIEW: Tremper leads contingent of 7 county girls at state tennis tournament

Gwen Hammond may be the only ranked girls tennis player from Kenosha County at this weekend's WIAA state tennis tournament, but it's for a good reason.

You see, Hammond is attempting to reach some rarified air this weekend.

It was only two years that she and Halle Rosentreter won the WIAA Division 1 state doubles championship for Wilmot Union High School.

Now a senior, Hammond is 31-3 and the No. 1 singles player at Westosha Central, and she will be seeded eighth and earn a bye before taking on the winner of Lake Geneva Badger's Tinker Trent (14-12) and Sarah Horth of Sheboygan North.

On Tuesday, Hammond shared her thoughts about this weekend's main event.

"Words can't describe what it means to have the opportunity to compete at state," Hammond said. "If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that I would be competing and seeded in the state tournament, I wouldn't have believed you. Through all I have endured, I look back at where I have been and where I am now, and I know I wouldn't be where I am standing without my loved ones, all my tennis coaches, friends, and extended family. So for me, making it to state and competing in state serves me an opportunity to compete in honor for them, and solely for them and myself with all my heart and soul. I also hope that it inspires people to know that if you put your all into, and choose the right people, you can do great things."

Hammond was able to compete against one of her good friends at last week's sectional final, where she took second.

She will be heading up to Madison Thursday, and her first match is scheduled for approximately 3:45 p.m.

"I will be going up with my family. There is a possibility that we would go out for dinner but I am not 100% sure," Hammond added. "More so now, I am focused on school and preparing for playing in state. If anything, we probably will celebrate after and do something fun with friends and family. I know that some of my teammates are coming to watch me on Thursday and close friends and family. I am thankful and grateful that all of them are willing to spend their time to come and support me, their support does not go unnoticed by me and it means a lot to me."

Tremper sending three to Madison

Tremper leads the county with three state berths, singles freshman Nicole Porut and the doubles squad of senior Katelyn Rocha and sophomore Leah Weisinger.

Rocha and Weisinger earned their spot at UW-Madison's Nielsen Stadium thanks to beating Paige Rezner and Abby Socha of Oak Creek 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of last week's sectional, then losing 6-0, 6-2 to eventual sectional champions Natasa Pupovac and Katarina Zrnic of Greendale (12-0), who were seeded 16th at state last year.

Weisinger is returning after making it to Madison in doubles last year, but it's the first state berth for Rocha.

Last night, the duo and a teammate will be practicing indoors to get a feel for Nielsen Stadium.

"Making state means a lot," Rocha said Tuesday. "I've played on the girls varsity tennis team since freshman year and to finally make it to state is truly a rewarding experience."

"My mom and I are driving up to Madison together. The night before state, Nicole, Leah, and I will be able to practice hitting indoors. Since my match isn't until 3:30, I'm excited to watch Nicole's match and support her at state."

For Weisinger, it's about improvement.

Tremper will battle Southeast Conference rival Franklin for the fifth time at state Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

"We are playing Franklin this Thursday, making it our fifth time playng them this season," Weisinger said. "We know it will be a tough match, but if we relax and play our best we could have a very good chance of winning against them."

Weisinger added she's excited both her parents will make the trip to Madison to see her play.

Rounding out the D1 athletes are senior Lainy Ristau and sophomore Mia Franke, both singles players from Indian Trail.

Ristau (27-7) is seeded 14th and will take on Ellen Peotter (20-5) of Oregon.

First serve is set for noon.

"Lainy is playing Ella Peotter from Oregon who has a (20-5) record," said Tremper coach Angela Konicki. "It is a great match up for sure. Lainy has an excellent chance of winning. She is very talented and is driven. She works really hard. I am so proud of all her accomplishments and her work ethic. Mia is playing Ritu Nair from Homestead. That is another great matchup. I am sure she will do well."

Porut knows this is a special occasion.

She is playing Jasmine Sun (16-3) of Brookfield East, and Porut believes whoever makes less mistakes will win. She plans on staying positive no matter what throughout the match.

At 14-12, Porut, a freshman, is simply happy to make it to the state's grandest stage. She said it was difficult to play against upperclassmen all year, but it kept her determined to play her very best each and every match.

"My parents and my brother will be driving with me, up to Madison," Porut added. "They will be there to support me no matter what happens. We will spend time together watching and supporting other players from Kenosha. After the games conclude, we are planning to go out to dinner with players and coaches."

Palmen, Rizzo lead Division 2

Jaclyn Palmen, Kenosha resident who plays for Racine Prairie, or The Prairie School, advances to the Division 2 state tournament.

She and partner Salisia Servantez (16-10) take on undefeated Jefferson (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Palmen, a senior, went to state as a sophomore at No. 1 doubles, but the girls had to play outside in sub-par conditions with no spectators due to COVID-19.

Now, she gets to have her traditional state experience, and she says it means a lot.

Servantez and Palmen received a special qualifier because they beat teams from outside their sectional. Their victory over Edgewood this season makes Palmen believe they can beat Jefferson, even though they haven't lost this season.

"It should be a competitive match," Palmen said. "If we execute our skills well, we definitely have a chance of winning."

"I’m planning to travel to Madison Thursday with our coach and #1 singles player, Lily, who also qualified. My parents will be driving up separately with my grandma. Hopefully, my older sisters will drive over from Minnesota. I got to watch them compete at state tournaments in multiple sports, so it means a lot to me for them to be able to watch and cheer me on now."

Sophomore Bella Rizzo advances for St. Joe's in singles.

Rizzo (15-5) will take on Appleton Xavier's Maggie McGinnis at 6 p.m. Thursday.

