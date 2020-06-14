Stella Harrington Bio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stella Harrington, Center Forward

College choice: Marquette University

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “I’m never going to be playing soccer again, and these girls I’ve been playing with since we were 11. On the field, off the field, best friendships for the rest of our lives. So I think we were all really upset. But we kept hanging out, we got through it. We’re still planning on practicing and getting a few scrimmages in this summer.”

What did you miss most this season? “In the history of our soccer program, we’ve never beaten (Racine) Prairie (last year’s WIAA Division-4 state champion), ever. We’ve lost every single year. ... This year they lost I think 11 seniors, or something like that, so this year that was one of our top goals. Beat Prairie. That’s what we wanted to do. That was our goal for the season. And finding out we can’t play them was a real big bummer.”