Stella Harrington Bio

Stella Harrington, Center Forward
College choice: Marquette University
What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “I’m never going to be playing soccer again, and these girls I’ve been playing with since we were 11. On the field, off the field, best friendships for the rest of our lives. So I think we were all really upset. But we kept hanging out, we got through it. We’re still planning on practicing and getting a few scrimmages in this summer.”
What did you miss most this season? “In the history of our soccer program, we’ve never beaten (Racine) Prairie (last year’s WIAA Division-4 state champion), ever. We’ve lost every single year. ... This year they lost I think 11 seniors, or something like that, so this year that was one of our top goals. Beat Prairie. That’s what we wanted to do. That was our goal for the season. And finding out we can’t play them was a real big bummer.”
What lessons can you take away from this? “Me and Elizabeth (Alia), we’re both going to Marquette. Finding out that we were never going to play with some of the girls that we’ve been playing with since we were little, I think we realized how much we both loved the sport. We were talking about it, and trying out for Marquette I think is something we’re both going to do together when the school year starts.”
FYI: Harrington totaled two shots on goal in the WIAA Division-4 state semifinal and championship games when the Lancers won it all in 2018. Harrington’s younger sister, Martina, was a sophomore at St. Joseph this year and last season as a freshman was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference at forward.
