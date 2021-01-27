Steve Djurickovic takes the reins for Carthage men's basketball team

Carthage men's basketball coach Steve Djurickovic said the program used a social media post to remind everyone how long it had waited to play between games.
It was 332 days, to be exact.
Finally, after the end of last season and the long delay to this COVID-altered one, Carthage got to play this past Saturday against Millikin at Tarble Arena, and the result was an impressive 83-57 victory.
Alas, Carthage's scheduled game Monday at Millikin was snowed out and moved to Feb. 8, but Carthage has another pair of games on tap against North Park at home on Thursday and in Chicago against North Park on Saturday.
"It was great just to be back on the court, and under different circumstances than any of us could've imagined," Djurickovic said this week in a phone interview. "It was good for us to finally get out there. I give so much credit to our administration and our conference (the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) for allowing this to happen.
"With the testing protocols that we have to go through to make this work, it's been a lot of legwork on their end to get us to last Saturday to finally play."
And, for Djurickovic, to finally be the head coach during a game.
Djurickovic, who starred in high school at Bradford, has made his mark on the Carthage program for a long time now under his father, Bosko, who coached the team for a great 24-year run before retiring Aug. 1.
Steve Djurickovic played for his father at Carthage from 2008-11 and put together one of the most legendary careers in CCIW history. He finished as Carthage's all-time leading scorer with 2,547 points, which ranks third in CCIW annals and 15th all-time in NCAA Division III. He was a two-time National Association of Basketball Coaches first-team All-American and a four-time D3hoops.com All-American and also holds the NCAA career record for free throws made (839) and attempted (997).
After his playing career, Djurickovic became a part-time assistant under Bosko and then a full-time assistant for the last six years. He was named the program's 22nd head coach when Bosko announced his retirement this summer.
Bosko allowed Steve to do a lot of coaching as an assistant, which Steve said helped groom him to be the head man. He joked that his dad, who Steve said will be "100 percent involved with the program" going forward — though he has to keep his distance this season due to COVID — will be the one critiquing his son now.
"I was critiquing him for the last nine years, now he's the one," Steve Djurickovic said with a laugh. "I believe one thing he said (after Saturday's game) was, the egregious one, was he said I called one too many timeouts in the first half. So I'm learning as I go."
Losing top scorers
What Djurickovic also has to learn as he goes this season is who will carry the team's scoring load.
Carthage graduated two huge scorers from last season in Kienan Baltimore, a nearly 1,500-point scorer at Carthage, and Jordon Kedrowski, a 1,000-point scorer. Also gone is another scorer and valuable shot blocker in big man Brad Perry.
"It's never easy to replace a 1,500-point scorer, a 1,000-point scorer and then also Brad Perry, who would've been 1,000 points if he didn't miss his one year, too (with an injury)," Djurickovic said. "Knowing that, we understand that we're going to have to get our scoring punches from a lot of different people."
One of those will be talented sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic, who averaged 9.7 points over 26 games (eight starts) as a freshman last season. He scored 15 in Saturday's win and should take a big step forward this season.
"I think the biggest jump this year should be from Fillip Bulatovic," Djurickovic said. "We always say your biggest jump comes between your freshman and sophomore year, and he did an excellent job of reading and attacking in the second half (Saturday)."
Washburn confident
Senior guard Josh Washburn, an Indian Trail graduate who began his college career at NCAA Division II Minnesota Duluth, scored a game-high 20 points Saturday to go with four assists in 31 minutes off the bench. Djurickovic said Washburn will have the ball in his hands a lot.
"He's one of those guys that we're expecting to have that big scoring punch and score some of the points that we're missing (from last season)," Djurickovic said. "Confidence has never been Josh Washburn's issue, and he will be given freedom to create and make some plays for himself. He did a great job of getting the others involved, too (on Saturday)."
Djurickovic said he wants 6-foot-11 senior forward Sean Johnson, who scored 10 points Saturday, to get the ball in his hands more often this season. A prodigious shot blocker, Johnson swatted away five shots Saturday and in the process became Carthage's all-time blocks leader with 199.
"Sean Johnson is just one of the best big men in our league," Djurickovic said. "He's such a rim protector. He just cleans up so many of your mistakes that your defense makes."
Among newcomers, freshman forward Garrett Horner, who Djurickovic said has the ability to get the floor spaced with his shooting stroke, scored 15 points Saturday. Sophomore guard Luke Barach, who didn't see minutes as a freshman last season, got the start Saturday and had five points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.
Barach's dad, Mike, is one of the top scorers in North Park men's basketball history and starred on the 1987 team that won the NCAA Division III national championship under Bosko Djurickovic during Bosko's tenure at North Park before he came to Carthage.
Also in the newcomer mix is freshman forward and Indian Trail graduate Anthony Bernero, who scored seven points off the bench Saturday. Bernero is the son of Carthage women's basketball coach Tim Bernero.
Making adjustments
Like every program, Djurickovic has had to make some on-the-fly adjustments already this season.
For starters, Carthage lost seven players from its original mid-October roster due to various reasons, including COVID-related issues. Then, after the team returned to practice on Jan. 2 to get ready for the season, it had to shut down for 10 days after two days of practice due to COVID protocols.
Remarkably, Carthage had only five days of full 5-on-5 practices before its first game.
But as Djurickovic guides his team into its 12-game CCIW-only schedule, he's most happy that his players are getting their opportunity to play.
Finally.
"They've waited, they've worked, they've followed all the COVID protocols and rules of the school and the county," Djurickovic said. "They've done a really good job to get us to this point and getting the opportunity to get back and play the game they love to play."
CARTHAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
All home games at Tarble Arena
All games are College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games
JANUARY
23—W, Millikin, 83-57. 28—North Park, 7 p.m. 30—at North Park (Chicago), 2 p.m.
FEBRUARY
2—at Carroll (Waukesha), 7 p.m. 8—at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), 6 p.m. 11—at Wheaton (Ill.), 7 p.m. 13—Wheaton, 2 p.m. 16—Carroll, 7 p.m. 18—North Central, 7 p.m. 20—at North Central (Naperville, Ill.), 2 p.m. 25—at Elmhurst (Ill.), 7 p.m. 27—Elmhurst, 2 p.m.