Steve Djurickovic takes the reins for Carthage men's basketball team

Carthage men's basketball coach Steve Djurickovic said the program used a social media post to remind everyone how long it had waited to play between games.

It was 332 days, to be exact.

Finally, after the end of last season and the long delay to this COVID-altered one, Carthage got to play this past Saturday against Millikin at Tarble Arena, and the result was an impressive 83-57 victory.

Alas, Carthage's scheduled game Monday at Millikin was snowed out and moved to Feb. 8, but Carthage has another pair of games on tap against North Park at home on Thursday and in Chicago against North Park on Saturday.

"It was great just to be back on the court, and under different circumstances than any of us could've imagined," Djurickovic said this week in a phone interview. "It was good for us to finally get out there. I give so much credit to our administration and our conference (the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) for allowing this to happen.

"With the testing protocols that we have to go through to make this work, it's been a lot of legwork on their end to get us to last Saturday to finally play."

And, for Djurickovic, to finally be the head coach during a game.