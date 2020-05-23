Summer Baseball Nation Info Box

You are the owner of this article.
Summer Baseball Nation: Nine Days in the Wood Bat Leagues

Author: Will Geoghegan

Publisher: University of Nebraska Press

About (via University of Nebraska Press): The college baseball season doesn’t end when the school year is finished. Many of the top NCAA Division I, II and III baseball players continue to play in one of the game’s most unique environments, the summer wood bat leagues. They swap aluminum bats for wood and play from June through August in more than 40 states. The poetry of America’s pastime persists as soon-to-be stars such as Gordon Beckham, Buster Posey and Aaron Judge crash in spare bedrooms and play for free on city and college ball fields.

“Summer Baseball Nation” chronicles a season in America’s summer collegiate baseball leagues. From the Cape to Alaska and a lot of places in between, Will Geoghegan tells the stories of a summer: eighteen of the best college players in the country playing Wiffle ball on Cape Cod, the Midnight Sun Game in Alaska, a California legend picking up another win, home runs flying into Lake Michigan and the namesake of an old Minor League club packing the same charming ballpark. At every stop, players chase dreams while players and fans alike savor the moment.

Available at: www.universityofnebraskapress.unl.edu, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, through local bookstores via their websites or bookshop.org

—Compiled by Mike Johnson

