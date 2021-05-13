Third night of qualifying produces minimal change in Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament standings

The third night of qualifying Wednesday for the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Sheridan Lanes did not produce a significant shift in the standings.
While the Super Senior Men's Division did see five new bowlers atop its leaderboard, the Men's, Senior Men's and Women's divisions saw the top of their leaderboards stay very similar to what they were after Tuesday's second night of qualifying.
In the Men's Division, in which 16 bowlers will qualify for next week's finals, only two bowlers who posted a qualifying score Wednesday moved into the top 16. Those were Jason Weber, whose eight-game pinfall of 1,786 was enough to move him into 13th place, and Marty Williams, whose 1,727 put him in 16th.
Joe Meier stayed atop the Men's standings with 1,959 pins, followed by defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal (1,947), Riley Smith (1,941), Josh Johnson (1,920) and 2018 champion Kyle Zagar (1,914).
In the Senior Men's Division, Dale Cramer fired an eight-game block of 1,817 on Wednesday to move into third place.
Three-time defending Senior Men's champion Rich Beltoya remained in first with a pinfall of 1,856, while John Brooks stayed in second at 1,828. Rounding out the top five through Wednesday were Dave Sjuggerud in fourth behind Cramer at 1,816 and Dave Wildman in fifth at 1,811. The top 16 qualify for next week's Senior Men's finals.
In the Women's Division, meanwhile, Angela Hanna rolled an eight-game block of 1,677 on Wednesday to move into fifth place in the overall standings. The top four of Allie Hedges (1,842), defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf (1,831), Lori Exner (1,806) and Sarah Pobloski (1,731) remained the same.
The number of bowlers qualifying for next week's Women's Division finals will be determined by the number of entrants.
The Super Senior Men's Division did see a large change in its leaderboard Wednesday, which wasn't surprising considering just three bowlers had taken their qualifying turns in the division prior to Wednesday.
Gary Lovely's six-game total of 1,345 put him into the top spot Wednesday, followed by Rick Flocker (1,316), 2018 Super Senior Men's champion and 2015 Senior Men's champion Tim Ruelle (1,274), Jerry Elsen (1,258) and Gary Wolf (1,240).
Like the Women's Division, the number of bowlers qualifying for next week's Super Senior Men's Division finals will be determined by the number of entrants.
Two entries are allowed per person per division for qualifying, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.
Qualifying continues at 6:30 tonight at Sheridan. The legendary Lennie Boresch Jr., who's won a record 10 Men's Division titles, is on the schedule for tonight's qualifying, as is two-time Men's champion Scott Safransky and 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son.
The final night of qualifying then gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sheridan. Among others, Beltoya will take his second turn in qualifying Friday, as will the three Zagars, Kyle, Matt and Ryan. Gene Pobloski, Sarah Pobloski and Ashley Pobloski are also scheduled to bowl Friday.
The finals are then slated for Sunday through Friday, May 21, at Sheridan.
57TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT
At Sheridan Lanes
Qualifying Scores (Through Wednesday)
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Joe Meier 1,959; 2. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 3. Riley Smith 1,941; 4. Josh Johnson 1,920; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,914; 6. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 7. Billy Harris 1,888; 8. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 9. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 10. Ryan Zagar 1,835; 11. Raymond Drachus 1,815; 12. Gary Exner 1,791; 13. Jason Weber 1,786; 14. Jacob Boresch 1,777; 15. Jason Griffin 1,748; 16. Marty Williams 1,127.
Others who bowled Wednesday—Jamie Jensen 1,719, Tim Lewis 1,698, Brian Kantola 1,666, Josh Williams 1,660, Travis Webe 1,643, Bob Petit 1,473.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Rich Beltoya 1,856; 2. John Brooks 1,828; 3. Dale Cramer 1,817; 4. Dave Sjuggerud 1,816; 5. Dave Wildman 1,811; 6. Gene Pobloski 1,787; 7. Rich Larsen 1,766; 8. Brian Nikolai 1,761; 9. Duane Murawski 1,748; 10. Joe Rimkus 1,740; 11. John Peterson 1,733; 12. Dan Reynolds 1,730; 13. Ken Woods 1,720; 14. Steve Wittkowske 1,711; 15. Ray Nicla 1,649; 16. Ed Seliga 1,644.
Others who bowled Wednesday—Andy Ellinger 1,629, Al Johnson 1,585, Greg Sternbach 1,532.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
QUALIFYING NUMBER TBD
1. Allie Hedges 1,842; 2. Courtney Wolf 1,831; 3. Lori Exner 1,806; 4. Sarah Pobloski 1,731; 5. Angela Hanna 1,677; 6. Sharon Schulz 1,673; 7. Lisa Hessefort 1,662; 8. Ashley Pobloski 1,644; 9. Tracy Beltoya 1,642; 10. Autumn Murawski 1,645; 11. Ashlee Murawski 1,628; 12. Morgan Eidsor 1,575; 13. Crystal Schultz 1,574; 14. Jackie Petts 1,565; 15. Tammy Schmidtke 1,537; 16. Montana Hernandez 1,518.
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (6 GAMES)
QUALIFYING NUMBER TBD
1. Gary Lovely 1,345; 2. Rick Flocker 1,316; 3. Tim Ruelle 1,274; 4. Jerry Elsen 1,258; 5. Gary Wolf 1,240; 6. Lonnie McCrossen 1,235; 7. Mike Lemke 1,219; 8. Frank Haselwander 1,211; 9. Larry Willems 1,203; 10. Steve Stone 1,185; 11. Jerry Martin 1,029; 12. Tim Alfredson 1,022.
TONIGHT'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
At Sheridan Lanes
Lanes 7/8—Scott Safransky, Tom Sowinski, Ethan Linderman, Bobby Wright. Lanes 9/10—Dave Wildman, Joel Oechler, Mel Apilado, Johnny Rimkus. Lanes 11/12—Tim Alfredson, Tyler Eickmeyer, Joe Arvai IV. Lanes 13/14—Kurt Phillips, Jeff Thiele, Bob Casarsa, Autumn Talbot. Lanes 15/16—Zach Vasey, Summerlee Vasey, Mike Larsen. Lanes 17/18—Chase Krier, Jason Griffin, Lennie Boresch Jr. Lanes 19/20—Mikey Hill, Carl Anderson, Steve Viggiano. Lanes 21/22—Dave Sjuggerud, Dave Meier, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier.
FRIDAY'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
At Sheridan Lanes
Lanes 7/8—Rich Beltoya, Jim Gentile, Jerry Elsen, Gene Pobloski. Lanes 9/10—Myles Casey, Dane Casey, Kim Koch, Rick Flocker. Lanes 11/12—Dana Kirschbaum, Ashley Pobloski, Sarah Pobloski, Sarah McQuestion. Lanes 13/14—Ryan Zagar, Kyle Zagar, Matt Zagar, Riley Smith. Lanes 15/16—Megan George, Phil Gattuso, Bob Larsen. Lanes 17/18—Justin Smith, Zach Sasser, Kyle Rauen, Ethan Zgorzelski. Lanes 19/20—Mike Tiegs, Mike Martin, Nick Decesaro, Tyler McNutt. Lanes 21/22—Dale Cramer, Larry Willems, Jon Petts, James Cole.