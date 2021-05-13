Third night of qualifying produces minimal change in Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament standings

The third night of qualifying Wednesday for the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Sheridan Lanes did not produce a significant shift in the standings.

While the Super Senior Men's Division did see five new bowlers atop its leaderboard, the Men's, Senior Men's and Women's divisions saw the top of their leaderboards stay very similar to what they were after Tuesday's second night of qualifying.

In the Men's Division, in which 16 bowlers will qualify for next week's finals, only two bowlers who posted a qualifying score Wednesday moved into the top 16. Those were Jason Weber, whose eight-game pinfall of 1,786 was enough to move him into 13th place, and Marty Williams, whose 1,727 put him in 16th.

Joe Meier stayed atop the Men's standings with 1,959 pins, followed by defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal (1,947), Riley Smith (1,941), Josh Johnson (1,920) and 2018 champion Kyle Zagar (1,914).

In the Senior Men's Division, Dale Cramer fired an eight-game block of 1,817 on Wednesday to move into third place.