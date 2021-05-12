Three-time defending champ Beltoya snags Senior Men's lead in Match Game qualifying; Meier still leads Men's Division

Lori Exner, meanwhile, had the top score in the Women's Division on Tuesday with an eight-game total of 1,806, which put her into third place overall in qualifying. Sarah Pobloski moved into fourth place Tuesday with 1,731 pins and Sharon Schulz moved into fifth with 1,673.

Allie Hedges, who posted her qualifying score Monday, remained atop the Women's Division with 1,842 pins, while defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf, who also qualified Monday, stayed in second at 1,831.

In the Super Senior Men's Division, Frank Haselwander totaled a six-game score of 1,211 pins Tuesday to move into second place behind first-place Lonnie McCrossen (1,235) and third-place Tim Alfredson (1,022), who each posted their scores Monday.

Out of qualifying, 16 bowlers will advance to the finals of the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions, while the number of bowlers advancing in the Women’s and Super Senior Men’s divisions will be determined by the number of entrants. Two entries are allowed per person per division, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday through Friday, May 21, at Sheridan.