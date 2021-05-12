Three-time defending champ Beltoya snags Senior Men's lead in Match Game qualifying; Meier still leads Men's Division

Rich Beltoya has put himself in position to win a fourth consecutive Senior Men's Division title in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
In Tuesday's second night of qualifying at Sheridan Lanes, Beltoya, the three-time defending Senior Men's Division champion, fired an eight-game block of 1,856 pins to jump into first place among those trying to qualify for next week's Senior Men's finals.
Beltoya started a bit slow Tuesday with a game of 171, but he recovered with a 264 and had six straight games of 234 or higher before closing with a 205 in his eighth and final game.
Also in Senior Men's qualifying Tuesday, Gene Pobloski jumped into the No. 5 spot with a pinfall of 1,787. John Brooks (1,828), Dave Sjuggerud (1,828) and Dave Wildman (1,811), who all posted their scores Monday, remained in the two through four spots.
In the Men's Division, meanwhile, Riley Smith fired a 300 in his seventh game Tuesday and finished with an eight-game pinfall of 1,941 to move into third place in qualifying.
No other bowlers Tuesday cracked the top five in Men's qualifying, as Joe Meier remained in first place (1,959), defending and four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal stayed in second (1,947), Josh Johnson settled into fourth behind Smith at 1,920 and 2018 winner Kyle Zagar slid into fifth (1,914).
Lori Exner, meanwhile, had the top score in the Women's Division on Tuesday with an eight-game total of 1,806, which put her into third place overall in qualifying. Sarah Pobloski moved into fourth place Tuesday with 1,731 pins and Sharon Schulz moved into fifth with 1,673.
Allie Hedges, who posted her qualifying score Monday, remained atop the Women's Division with 1,842 pins, while defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf, who also qualified Monday, stayed in second at 1,831.
In the Super Senior Men's Division, Frank Haselwander totaled a six-game score of 1,211 pins Tuesday to move into second place behind first-place Lonnie McCrossen (1,235) and third-place Tim Alfredson (1,022), who each posted their scores Monday.
Out of qualifying, 16 bowlers will advance to the finals of the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions, while the number of bowlers advancing in the Women’s and Super Senior Men’s divisions will be determined by the number of entrants. Two entries are allowed per person per division, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday through Friday, May 21, at Sheridan.
Qualifying continues at 6:30 tonight at Sheridan. Wolf is scheduled for her second shot at qualifying in the Women's Division, while former champions Ed Seliga, Larry Willems, Tim Ruelle and Steve Stone are also scheduled.
Qualifying resumes then continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sheridan before concluding on Friday night. The legendary Lennie Boresch Jr., who's won a record 10 Men's Division titles, is on the schedule for Thursday's qualifying, as is two-time Men's champion Scott Safransky and 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son.
57TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT
At Sheridan Lanes
Qualifying Scores (Through Tuesday)
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Joe Meier 1,959; 2. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 3. Riley Smith 1,947; 4. Josh Johnson 1,920; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,914; 6. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 7. Billy Harris 1,888; 8. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 9. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 10. Ryan Zagar 1,835; 11. Raymond Drachus 1,815; 12. Gary Exner 1,791; 13. Jacob Boresch 1,777; 14. Jason Griffin 1,748; 15. Chris Graham 1,717; 16. Darryl Sennholz 1,674.
Others who bowled Tuesday—Jim Capps 1,717, David Stoffle 1,656, Tony Maringer 1,645, Marty Williams 1,614, Jackson Beltoya 1,583, Dustin Vasey 1,421.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Rich Beltoya 1,856; 2. John Brooks 1,828; 3. Dave Sjuggerud 1,816; 4. Dave Wildman 1,811; 5. Gene Pobloski 1,787; 6. Rich Larsen 1,766; 7. Brian Nikolai 1,761; 8. John Peterson 1,733; 9. Dan Reynolds 1,730; 10. Ken Woods 1,720; 11. Steve Wittkowske 1,711; 12. Ray Nicla 1,649; 13. Frankie DeBartolo 1,636; 14. Joel Oechler 1,634; 15. Jeff Thiele 1,616; 16. Ed Seliga 1,587.
Others who bowled Tuesday—AJ Hedges 1,480.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
QUALIFYING NUMBER TBD
1. Allie Hedges 1,842; 2. Courtney Wolf 1,831; 3. Lori Exner 1,806; 4. Sarah Pobloski 1,731; 5. Sharon Schulz 1,673; 6. Ashley Pobloski 1,644; 7. Tracy Beltoya 1,642; 8. Morgan Eidsor 1,575; 9. Jackie Petts 1,565; 10. Tammy Schmidtke 1,537; 11. Tori Hedges 1,503; 12. Megan Graham 1,425; 13. Ashley Turner 1,412; 14. Kallie Snowtala 1,374.
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (6 GAMES)
QUALIFYING NUMBER TBD
1. Lonnie McCrossen 1,235; 2. Frank Haselwander 1,211; 3. Tim Alfredson 1,022.
TONIGHT'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
At Sheridan Lanes
Lanes 7/8—Tim Lewis, Brian Kantola, Jaime Jensen, Gary Lovely. Lanes 9/10—Duane Murowski, Autumn Murowski, Ashlee Murowski, Jerry Martin. Lanes 11/12—Jason Weber, Travis Weber, Bob Petit, Mike Lemke. Lanes 13/14—Crystal Schultz, Gary Wolf, Ed Seliga, Courtney Wolf. Lanes 15/16—Josh Williams, Marty Williams, Larry Willems, Tim Ruelle. Lanes 17/18—Joe Rimkus, Greg Sternbach, Steve Stone. Lanes 19/20—Andy Ellinger, Lisa Hessefort, Dale Cramer, Jerry Elsen. Lanes 21/22—Al Johnson, Angela Hanna, Montana Hernandez, Rick Flocker.
THURSDAY'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
At Sheridan Lanes
Lanes 7/8—Scott Safransky, Tom Sowinski, Ethan Linderman, Bobby Wright. Lanes 9/10—Dave Wildman, Joel Oechler, Mel Apilado, Johnny Rimkus. Lanes 11/12—Tim Alfredson, Tyler Eickmeyer, Joe Arvai IV. Lanes 13/14—Kurt Phillips, Jeff Thiele, Bob Casarsa, Autumn Talbot. Lanes 15/16—Zach Vasey, Summerlee Vasey, Mike Larsen. Lanes 17/18—Chase Krier, Jason Griffin, Lennie Boresch Jr. Lanes 19/20—Mikey Hill, Carl Anderson, Steve Viggiano. Lanes 21/22—Dave Sjuggerud, Dave Meier, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier.