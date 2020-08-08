Three-way tie atop the leaderboard in Men's County Open

The final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday should be quite a showdown.
Travis Engle, Ben Putka and Steven Sanicki each fired a 69 in Saturday's first round at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course to create a three-way tie atop the Championship Flight leaderboard going into Sunday's final round at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
Engle is seeking his fourth consecutive Men's County Open title. He's also won four of the last five and five of the last 12.
Former Central standout Zach Kramer is just a shot back alone in second place after Saturday's 70, Luke Millhouse is two shots back after a 72 and Eric Jeppson is three shots back after a 74.
There is a four-way tie for for seventh place at 74, five shots off the lead, between Alex Dykes, Joe Torcaso, Craig Lesperance and Marty Bilecki.
The players were broken into the Championship Flight, the A Flight and the B Flight after Saturday's first round.
Michael Balla, Josh Sopczak and Joe Knapton are tied atop the A Flight at 78. Eric Van Tubbergen is one back at 79, Ben Peters is two back at 80 and Nate Hart and Nick Steinhilber are three back at 81.
Ryan Sanicki leads the B Flight at 87, with Oscar Davidson, Dylan Rivard and Ryan Callahan one back at 88 and Mark Olsen, Jacob Garvey and Jon Legue two back at 89.
Here are Sunday's tee times with Saturday's scores:
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
10:32 a.m.—Travis Engle 69, Pen Putka 69, Steven Sanicki 69. 10:24 a.m.—Zach Kramer 70, Luke Millhouse 72, Eric Jeppson 73. 10:16 a.m.—Alex Dykes 74, Joe Torcaso 74, Craig Lesperance 74. 10:08 a.m.—Marty Bilecki 74, Eddie Moreno 75, Jake Simms 75. 10 a.m—Chris Bucks 75, Ryan Derler 75, Daniel DePrey 76. 9:52 a.m.—Justin Minadeo 76, Matt Bible 76, Patrick Mayew 76. 9:44 a.m.—Dan Beck 77, Danny Sanicki 77, Donnie Moline 77, Taylor Bedrosian 77.
A FLIGHT
9:36 a.m.—Michael Balla 78, Josh Sopczak 78, Joe Knapton 78. 9:28 a.m.—Eric Van Tubbergen 79, Ben Peters 80, Nate Hart 81. 9:20 a.m.—Nick Steinhilber 81, Jeff Willis 82, Larry Henry 83. 9:12 a.m.—Trey Turner 83, David Finnemore 83, Tom Lourigan 84. 9:04 a.m.—Mario Battellini 84, Ed Paha 84, David Funk 85. 8:56 a.m.—Rick Stummer 85, Greg Herker 85, Bruce Garland 85. 8:48 a.m.—Joe Putz 86, Jordan Llanas 86, Jay Steinhilber 86, Kevin Heckel 86.
B FLIGHT
8:40 a.m.—Ryan Sanicki 87, Oscar Davidson 88, Dylan Rivard 88. 8:32 a.m.—Ryan Callahan 88, Mark Olsen 89, Jacob Garvey 89. 8:24 a.m.—Jon Legue 89, Joe Zenzola 90, Steve Hartmann 90. 8:16 a.m.—Derek Dehart 90, Dave Lynn 90, Joe Malsack 91. 8:08 a.m.—Pat Holden 93, David Lien 95, Dean Martin 95. 8 a.m.—Terry Simmons 96, John Lynn 97, Chad Davis 100, Eric Kjerulf 101.
