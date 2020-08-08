Three-way tie atop the leaderboard in Men's County Open

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday should be quite a showdown.

Travis Engle, Ben Putka and Steven Sanicki each fired a 69 in Saturday's first round at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course to create a three-way tie atop the Championship Flight leaderboard going into Sunday's final round at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.

Engle is seeking his fourth consecutive Men's County Open title. He's also won four of the last five and five of the last 12.

Former Central standout Zach Kramer is just a shot back alone in second place after Saturday's 70, Luke Millhouse is two shots back after a 72 and Eric Jeppson is three shots back after a 74.

There is a four-way tie for for seventh place at 74, five shots off the lead, between Alex Dykes, Joe Torcaso, Craig Lesperance and Marty Bilecki.

The players were broken into the Championship Flight, the A Flight and the B Flight after Saturday's first round.

Michael Balla, Josh Sopczak and Joe Knapton are tied atop the A Flight at 78. Eric Van Tubbergen is one back at 79, Ben Peters is two back at 80 and Nate Hart and Nick Steinhilber are three back at 81.