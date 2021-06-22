Top-seeded Tremper baseball falls in sectional

The recipe for a state tournament was there for the Kenosha Tremper baseball team Monday afternoon.
Playing on a familiar field in their home city in a WIAA Division-1 sectional at Bradford, the top-seeded Trojans had undefeated ace Kaileb Lyon on the mound and seemed poised for their first trip to high school baseball’s promised land since 1992.
But all second-seeded Muskego needed was the first inning, and the Warriors carried a 3-1 lead all the way to victory.
Tremper’s season ended at 23-5. Muskego saw its spring end in the sectional final later Monday afternoon with a 7-5 loss to Union Grove.
“It was really a great game,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “I thought both teams played well, and how weird it was that all the runs were scored in the first. Kaileb pitched a great game.
"I’m so proud of guys for sticking in there and having great at-bats. Both teams were making plays. It’s tough to be on the losing end of that, but you respect the fact you’re in a great game with a great opponent.”
Lyon forced a popout for the second out in the top of the first, but walked the next batter to load the bases. Muskego’s Mitchell Crawley’s two-run single proved to be all the runs the Warriors would need.
Adam Balcerak, the next hitter, drove in another run to make it 3-0 before the Trojans came up.
In the bottom half of the inning, Austin LaBreche and Ivan Jake both reached base before a Warriors’ mistake produced Tremper’s only run.
Joe Ricchio’s grounded into a fielder’s choice out at second base, but the relay throw to first for the double play rolled past the first baseman and to the fence to score LaBreche.
A diving catch by Muskego’s second baseman ended what could have been a bigger inning for the Trojans.
Lyon settled down after the first and allowed only three earned runs and five hits.
He was able to pitch his way out of several jams, but was ultimately out-dueled by Muskego left-hander Alex Hayes, who struck out 10, walked two and allowed just four hits in 6-⅔ innings.
Tremper had its best scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth innings, with two runners on in both frames, but Hayes stymied the Trojans with rally-killing strikeouts.
“It certainly helped to be able to go through the order and see Hayes again, but the guys realized he was going to be around the zone and we had to swing the bat," Matera said. "Our whole mindset today was to be aggressive, and I thought they did a really good job.”
Jelani Hudnall smashed a double that one-hopped the center field fence to start the fifth, but was left stranded.
Then, in the sixth, Hudnall came back up with runners on the corners after Torin Byrnes cracked a line shot to left, but Hayes blew a fastball by him to end the inning.
After Hayes reached his pitch limit in the seventh, Balcerak relieved him with two outs.
Ricchio drew a walk, and Jake represented the tying run but struck out to end the game.
Matera said the year was successful despite the loss.
“You’re always disappointed if you don’t win your last game, but it doesn’t diminish the season the kids had,” he said. “To win a conference title, win a regional, and what I just told the team is it’s really about the journey.”
“We have seven seniors, and they left a huge mark on the program, not only for what they did on the field but the example they set every day with the way they approached practice, the way they approached games and the leadership and example they set for the kids. We’ll be better next year because of the impact of the graduating seniors.”