Top-seeded Tremper baseball falls in sectional

In the bottom half of the inning, Austin LaBreche and Ivan Jake both reached base before a Warriors’ mistake produced Tremper’s only run.

Joe Ricchio’s grounded into a fielder’s choice out at second base, but the relay throw to first for the double play rolled past the first baseman and to the fence to score LaBreche.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A diving catch by Muskego’s second baseman ended what could have been a bigger inning for the Trojans.

Lyon settled down after the first and allowed only three earned runs and five hits.

He was able to pitch his way out of several jams, but was ultimately out-dueled by Muskego left-hander Alex Hayes, who struck out 10, walked two and allowed just four hits in 6-⅔ innings.

Tremper had its best scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth innings, with two runners on in both frames, but Hayes stymied the Trojans with rally-killing strikeouts.

“It certainly helped to be able to go through the order and see Hayes again, but the guys realized he was going to be around the zone and we had to swing the bat," Matera said. "Our whole mindset today was to be aggressive, and I thought they did a really good job.”