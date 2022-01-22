Travis Diener to appear at 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night as celebrity guest

Travis Diener, a former NBA guard and key member of the Marquette men's basketball team that reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2003, will be a Celebrity Guest of Honor at the 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night on Feb. 20.

The Sports Night committee made the announcement in a press release this week. Diener will join University of Wisconsin sophomore receiver Chimere Dike, who was also announced this week as a Celebrity Guest of Honor.

Diener starred in high school at Fond du Lac as part of the "Diener Dynasty" of standout players and coaches from the family at Fond du Lac. After graduating in 2001, Diener went on to a standout career at Marquette, where he ranks seventh on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,691 points, third on the schools all-time assists lists with 617 and third on the school's all-time 3-pointers made list with 284.

After his college career, Diener was a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He made his NBA debut on Dec. 2, 2005, scoring three points against the Memphis Grizzlies, and wound up playing five NBA seasons total with the Magic, the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

In August 2010, Diener went overseas after being signed by Dinamo Sassari of the Italian Serie A League. He retired in 2014 from professional basketball and had his No. 12 jersey retired by Dinamo Sassari.

After serving as a director of player personnel at Marquette, Diener came out of retirement in July 2017 to sign with Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Serie A League, and he re-signed with that club in July 2018. Currently, Diener is a partner at the Athlete Performance Sports Complex in Mequon.

In July 2020, Diener made more news on the basketball court by draining a 3-pointer that gained him more national attention than perhaps any he'd made before. Competing with the Marquette Golden Eagles alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, an annual event that pits teams made up of mostly of former college and professional players, Diener drained the game-winning 3 in the championship against the Sideline Cancer team, securing the $1 million prize that goes to the tournament winner for the Golden Eagles alumni team.

In addition to featuring Celebrity Guests of Honor, Holy Rosary Sports Night honors the Male and Female Athletes of the Year, which this year are St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington.

Tickets may be ordered by contacting Tom Oldani at 262-597-9644, Ray Potenziani at 262-496-9951, or by visiting hrsportsnight.com.

