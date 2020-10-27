Tremper advances to boys soccer sectionals

Tremper's Vincent Bennage continued his scoring rampage this season by netting four goals to lead the second-seeded Trojans to a 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Franklin on Saturday in a WIAA Division-1 boys soccer regional final at Ameche Field.
Tremper, seeking its second consecutive State Tournament appearance and ninth overall, plays at top-seeded Muskego in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday's sectional final against either top-seeded and fourth-ranked Elkhorn or third-seeded Lake Geneva Badger.
With Bennage leading the way against the Sabers, Aiden Schwalbe and James Olsen each added a goal for the Trojans, while Olsen tallied an assist and Matt Thomsen had two helpers.
Muskego 4, Bradford 2
The fourth-seeded Red Devils dropped a Division-1 regional final match on the road to the top-seeded Warriors on Saturday.
Muskego got on the board right away in the first minute off an errant pass and added another in the 17th. Erick Villalobos scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out to cut Bradford's halftime deficit to 2-1, but Muskego scored in the 53rd and 71st minutes to seize command.
Villalobos tallied his second goal of the match off a David Carillo assist to finish the scoring.
"I was proud of the way the team competed," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "We had a hill to climb after allowing two early goals, but the players continued to battle until the end. It is always difficult to see the season end and say goodbye to a great group of seniors."
Elkhorn 6, Central 0
The top-seeded Elks, ranked No. 4 in the latest WisSports.net Division-1 state coaches poll, ousted the fifth-seeded Falcons in a Division-1 regional final at Elkhorn on Saturday.
No other details were available.
Support Local Journalism
Racine St. Catherine's 4, St. Joseph 1
The second-seeded and sixth-ranked Angels defeated the third-seeded Lancers in a Division-3 regional final on Saturday. The match was played at Bradford Stadium due to field condition reasons.
St. Joseph actually jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Andrew Alia was fouled on a run just outside the penalty box in the 15th minute. Alia took the free kick, and it careened off the underside of the cross bar, leading to a loose ball in front of the goal that Matt Schulte deposited into the back of the net.
But St. Catherine's answered in the 19th minute to tie the match, then three minutes later the Lancers misplayed a corner kick, which the Angels converted for a 2-1 lead. St. Catherine's added a goal in the 36th minute to build a 3-1 halftime lead and another in the 65th minute.
"We came out with good energy at the start of the match," said St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, who also cited the play of defenders James Zematis and Giovanni Bosco, midfielder Keegan Bradley and forward Adrian Vasquez.
"The opportunity we created and converted in the first 20 minutes was great, and we should have built from there. Unfortunately, we made some mistakes, and St. Catherine's did what good, experienced teams do — they pounced. They controlled the match from 1-1 on, and we struggled to get much going.
"That said, our players played the right way, they played hard, with passion and to the final whistle. As coaches, that’s all we can ask."
Racine Prairie 4, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The top-seeded and top-ranked Hawks blanked the fifth-seeded Pacers in a Division-3 regional final at Prairie on Saturday.
No other details were available.
Prairie hosts second-seeded St. Catherine's in a sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tremper-IT Vball 1
Tremper-IT Vball 2
Tremper-IT Vball 3
Tremper-IT Vball 4
Tremper-IT Vball 5
Tremper-IT Boys Soccer 3
Tremp-IT Soccer 1
Tremper-IT Soccer 2
Tremper-IT Soccer 4
Tremper-IT Soccer 5
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
Girls Vball 1
Girls Vball 2
Girls Vball 3
Girls Vball 4
Girls Vball 5
Girls Vball 6
Girls Vball 7
Girls Vball 8
Girls Vball 9
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
Tremp-IT VBall 1
Tremp-IT VBall 2
Tremp-IT VBall 3
Tremp-IT VBall 4
Tremp-IT Girls VBall 5
Tremp-IT VBall 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!