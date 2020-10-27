Tremper advances to boys soccer sectionals

Tremper's Vincent Bennage continued his scoring rampage this season by netting four goals to lead the second-seeded Trojans to a 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Franklin on Saturday in a WIAA Division-1 boys soccer regional final at Ameche Field.

Tremper, seeking its second consecutive State Tournament appearance and ninth overall, plays at top-seeded Muskego in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday's sectional final against either top-seeded and fourth-ranked Elkhorn or third-seeded Lake Geneva Badger.

With Bennage leading the way against the Sabers, Aiden Schwalbe and James Olsen each added a goal for the Trojans, while Olsen tallied an assist and Matt Thomsen had two helpers.

Muskego 4, Bradford 2

The fourth-seeded Red Devils dropped a Division-1 regional final match on the road to the top-seeded Warriors on Saturday.

Muskego got on the board right away in the first minute off an errant pass and added another in the 17th. Erick Villalobos scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out to cut Bradford's halftime deficit to 2-1, but Muskego scored in the 53rd and 71st minutes to seize command.

Villalobos tallied his second goal of the match off a David Carillo assist to finish the scoring.