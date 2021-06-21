Tremper baseball falls short in state bid

The top-seeded Tremper baseball team's bid for its first trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament since 1992 fell short Monday afternoon.

Playing in a sectional semifinal at Bradford's Wavro Field, the Trojans, ranked eighth in the latest state coaches poll, dropped a hard-fought, 3-1 decision, to second-seeded Muskego to finish the spring at 23-5 overall.

Muskego advanced to a sectional final later Monday afternoon against Union Grove, which defeated Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington, 13-2, for a trip to next week's State Tournament.

All the scoring Monday happened in the first inning.

Muksego's Mitchell Crawley had a two-run, two-out, bases-loaded single to account for two of the Warriors' runs, while the third crossed home on another RBI single.

The Trojans cut into the early deficit in the bottom of the inning, when they scored on a throwing error.

Tremper had its best scoring chances in the fifth and sixth innings with two runners on base in both frames, but Muskego starting pitcher Alex Hayes ended both rallies with inning-ending strikeouts.

Senior Kaileb Lyon pitched six solid innings for Tremper, while Hayes worked into the seventh for Muskego.