Tremper baseball team routs Park, secures share of Southeast Conference title with Franklin

The Tremper baseball team left absolutely no doubt that it would finish off its first regular season in two years with a conference title in hand.
The Trojans polished off their schedule with a Southeast Conference make-up game against last-place Racine Park on Friday at Andy Smith Field and issued a 27-0 pummeling to secure a share of the SEC crown with Franklin. The Trojans and Sabers both finished their 21-game conference slate with an 18-3 mark.
Tremper, which finished the regular season 22-4 overall and was ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, played three-game series against all seven of its conference opponents. The Trojans swept Racine Case, Park, Horlick, Bradford and Indian Trail and won two of three against Oak Creek and one of three against Franklin.
It was certainly a gratifying accomplishment after last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I couldn't be more proud of these kids for the toughness, sacrifice, energy, attitude and selflessness that they bring every day," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Winning the conference title says a lot about their ability, but those other intangibles speak volumes about their character."
There were plenty of big offensive numbers Friday for Tremper, which had 22 hits as the road team since the game was originally scheduled as a home game for Park. The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first and 16 in the top of the second, as the game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Ben Loyd had the biggest day, finishing 5-for-5 with a walk, five runs and an RBI. Ryan McGonegle had two hits and four RBI, and Austin LaBreche, Ivan Jake and Joe Ricchio each had two hits and two RBI. Wyatt Modory added two hits, Will Esposito drove in four, Torin Byrnes drove in three and Riley Dutton, Rylan Taylor and Jalani Hudnall each drove in two. Hudnall, Byrnes and Jake each doubled, while Esposito and McGonegle each tripled.
Modory, Rory Dutton and Richie Dibble split duties on the mound, with Modory starting and going two innings and Dutton and Dibble working one apiece. They combined to allow just two hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.
Tremper will now turn its attention to the postseason, where the Trojans are a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-1 bracket and received a bye through Tuesday's regional semifinals. They'll host either fourth-seeded Horlick or fifth-seeded Case in a regional final on Thursday.