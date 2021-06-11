Tremper baseball team routs Park, secures share of Southeast Conference title with Franklin

The Tremper baseball team left absolutely no doubt that it would finish off its first regular season in two years with a conference title in hand.

The Trojans polished off their schedule with a Southeast Conference make-up game against last-place Racine Park on Friday at Andy Smith Field and issued a 27-0 pummeling to secure a share of the SEC crown with Franklin. The Trojans and Sabers both finished their 21-game conference slate with an 18-3 mark.

Tremper, which finished the regular season 22-4 overall and was ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, played three-game series against all seven of its conference opponents. The Trojans swept Racine Case, Park, Horlick, Bradford and Indian Trail and won two of three against Oak Creek and one of three against Franklin.

It was certainly a gratifying accomplishment after last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I couldn't be more proud of these kids for the toughness, sacrifice, energy, attitude and selflessness that they bring every day," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Winning the conference title says a lot about their ability, but those other intangibles speak volumes about their character."

