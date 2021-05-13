Tremper baseball team storms back to sweep Indian Trail

“This loss was on myself,” he said. “I allowed our kids to think that playing hard and playing the right way only matters sometimes.”

Tremper began its comeback with four runs in the bottom of the third, surged into the lead with five more in the fourth and added some insurance with two in the fifth.

The Trojans have been stinging the ball lately, and Wednesday was no exception. They had 10 hits, three for extra bases.

Austin LaBreche led the way by driving in five runs. He finished 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and also scored a run. Joe Ricchio went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBI, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd was 2-for-5 with a run, Ryan McGonegle drove in two runs and Cam Prickett scored two.

“We’re going up to the plate with confidence and expecting to have good at-bats,” Matera said.

Tremper starter Wyatt Modory was knocked out of the game after recording just two outs, but Jalani Hudnall entered in the top of the first and wound up working four innings to get the win. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Riley Dutton then worked 2.1 scoreless innings for his fourth save, giving up just one hit.