Tremper baseball team storms back to sweep Indian Trail

Trailing 7-0 going into the bottom of the third inning Wednesday, it appeared like the Tremper baseball team would have to settle for winning two out of three against Southeast Conference and crosstown rival Indian Trail.
No so fast.
In a remarkable turnaround, the Trojans roared back to score 11 unanswered runs for an 11-7 win at Andy Smith Field and a sweep of the Hawks in their three-game series this week.
Tremper took the first two games at Indian Trail, 2-1 in eight innings on Monday and 10-2 on Tuesday. But Wednesday’s victory was most unlikely, given the start of the game, as the Trojans (9-1 overall) stayed unbeaten in SEC play at 9-0.
“Our kids were relentless, and I’m so proud of them,” Tremper coach John Matera said.
The Trojans had committed just six errors in nine games entering Wednesday but made five in the series finale against the Hawks. Still, Tremper managed to overcome those mistakes.
“Wins don’t have to be masterpieces,” Matera said. “It by no means was our cleanest game of the season. But the big picture is to get 21 outs and get to the finish line however you can.”
On the other side of things, it was a tough loss for Indian Trail, which dropped to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the SEC after being swept by Tremper. First-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts took the heat for Wednesday’s defeat.
“This loss was on myself,” he said. “I allowed our kids to think that playing hard and playing the right way only matters sometimes.”
Tremper began its comeback with four runs in the bottom of the third, surged into the lead with five more in the fourth and added some insurance with two in the fifth.
The Trojans have been stinging the ball lately, and Wednesday was no exception. They had 10 hits, three for extra bases.
Austin LaBreche led the way by driving in five runs. He finished 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and also scored a run. Joe Ricchio went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBI, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd was 2-for-5 with a run, Ryan McGonegle drove in two runs and Cam Prickett scored two.
“We’re going up to the plate with confidence and expecting to have good at-bats,” Matera said.
Tremper starter Wyatt Modory was knocked out of the game after recording just two outs, but Jalani Hudnall entered in the top of the first and wound up working four innings to get the win. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Riley Dutton then worked 2.1 scoreless innings for his fourth save, giving up just one hit.
For Indian Trail, Kris Podskarbi went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, Matt Felber was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Caleb Burgess went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Andon Wells drove in two runs.
Tanner Johnson was tagged with the loss, as he allowed nine runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
The Hawks will try to snap their losing streak with a non-conference game Friday at Burlington, while the Trojans will play a non-conference game against Union Grove at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin on Friday.